2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Pikalataus
Kantolaukku
Ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.
Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja
Ihoystävällinen muotoilu takaa pehmeän ihokosketuksen ja miellyttävän parranajon
4.4
5:stä
60
Arviot
86%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
knox
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Easy to clean
Easy to clean,just run the head under the tap. Gives a close shave and holds its charge for a good while.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver
Midg
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to clean
Easy to clean,just run the head under the tap. Gives a close shave and holds its charge for a good while.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver
Norfolkungood
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Gets the job done!
Cuts thru the stubble in no time and gives a smooth finish. Fits well into your hand. Easy to clean too.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver