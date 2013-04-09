Bought this shaver. As mine had started to breakdown after 8 years. Also another philips shaver. If you can't be bothered with acwdt shave then any of the philishave products won't let you down. This shave in particular shaves nice and close without causing irritation providing smooth results. Cleaning out the heads is easy as you can simply rinse under the tap. And it is easy to pull apart to get into this knooks and crannies. Only downside is that the motors do slow down noticeably after use perhaps when nearing half charge meaning that to get the best results through fast spinning blades you need to keep the charge topped up.