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  • Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho
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  • Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho
  • Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho
  • Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho
  • Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho
  • Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho
  • Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho
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  • Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho
  • Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho
  • Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho
  • Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho
  • Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho

Tuotanto lopetettu

NIVEANIVEA FOR MEN -parranajokone

HS8060/25

4
| (48) Arviot | 81% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho
Kosteuttava ja rauhoittava NIVEA FOR MEN -parranajoemulsio levitetään suoraan iholle. Emulsioon on lisätty vitamiineja ja kamomillaa, jotka hoitavat ihoa ja saavat sen näyttämään hyvältä.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

Maailman suosituin sähköpartakonemerkki1

Emulsion annostelujärjestelmä

Pehmeä ajo, hyvinvoiva iho

  • täyttö- ja latausteline

Flex Tracker -järjestelmä

Flex Tracker -järjestelmä

Flex Tracker myötäilee kasvojen muotoja automaattisesti ja estää ihon ärtymistä.

Glide Rings -renkaat

Glide Rings -renkaat

Ajopäiden liukurenkaat parantavat partakoneen liukumista iholla.

NIVEA FOR MEN -emulsiojärjestelmä

NIVEA FOR MEN -emulsiojärjestelmä

Kosteuttava NIVEA FOR MEN -parranajoemulsio levitetään suoraan iholle

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.0

5:stä

48

Arviot

81%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

04/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Worlds greatest Shaver

I wish they still made these shavers. I believe it was one of the best on the market.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HS8060/25 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HS8060/25 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

23/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

great wet and dry function

great product excellent value for money, reliable, great design.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

04/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Excellent close shave every time

I have used it for about 4 years, changing the head every year. It gives an excellent shave, wet or dry. If the Nivea cartridge runs out you can use the shaver effectively with any light face or body cream. The design could be improved by making it easier to replace the re-chargeable battery.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024. 