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  • Kaksinkertainen puhdistustekniikka
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  • Kaksinkertainen puhdistustekniikka
  • Kaksinkertainen puhdistustekniikka
  • Kaksinkertainen puhdistustekniikka
  • Kaksinkertainen puhdistustekniikka

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips Sonicare SensiflexLadattava sähköhammasharja

HX1610/02

4.7
| (26) Arviot | 88% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Kaksinkertainen puhdistustekniikka
On todistettu, että Philipsin Sensiflex 1610 -sähköhammasharjan kaksinkertainen puhdistustoiminto poistaa plakin tehokkaammin hampaiden pinnasta ja väleistä kuin tavallinen hammasharja.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Hammaslääkäreiden eniten suosittelema Sonic-sähköhammasharjamerkki maailmanlaajuisesti1

Kaikkien aikojen sähköhammasharja

Kaksinkertainen puhdistustekniikka

  • 1 harjaustila

Luonnollisesti valkoisemmat hampaat

Luonnollisesti valkoisemmat hampaat

Puhdistaa hampaiden näkyvät pinnat

Puhdistaa hampaiden näkyvät pinnat

Puhdistaa hampaiden näkyvät pinnat samalla, kun Active Tip -kärki irrottaa plakin hankalista hammasväleistä.

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Optimaalinen harjauspaine

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.7

5:stä

26

Arviot

88%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

02/08/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

Had one of these for a number of years now, it is the best rechargeable brushes I have had. Ease of use, reliable, easy to charge and a long lasting battery

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

30/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use and battery lasts for ages

Good product - small head reaches all the hard-to-get places. Battery lasts much longer than my boyfriends toothprush of another manufacturer.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Esay to use

An effective toothbrush. Easyy grip , easy to use and fast to charge.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu tutkimukseen, johon osallistui yli 2 600 hammashoidon ammattilaista (hammaslääkäriä ja suuhygienistiä) Yhdysvalloissa, Kanadassa, Kiinassa, Ranskassa, Saksassa, Italiassa, Japanissa, Koreassa, Alankomaissa, Sveitsissä, Espanjassa, Ruotsissa ja Iso-Britanniassa vuosina 2023–2024. 