2 vuoden takuu
UUSI Seuraavan sukupolven DiamondClean
Täydellinen huolenpito on nyt 100 % näkyvää
Tuotanto lopetettu
1 harjaustila
Puhdistaa hampaiden näkyvät pinnat samalla, kun Active Tip -kärki irrottaa plakin hankalista hammasväleistä.
4.7
5:stä
26
Arviot
88%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Stev
02/08/2016
United Kingdom
Excellent
Had one of these for a number of years now, it is the best rechargeable brushes I have had. Ease of use, reliable, easy to charge and a long lasting battery
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Rhondathewitch
30/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy to use and battery lasts for ages
Good product - small head reaches all the hard-to-get places. Battery lasts much longer than my boyfriends toothprush of another manufacturer.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Vincolo
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Esay to use
An effective toothbrush. Easyy grip , easy to use and fast to charge.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Perustuu tutkimukseen, johon osallistui yli 2 600 hammashoidon ammattilaista (hammaslääkäriä ja suuhygienistiä) Yhdysvalloissa, Kanadassa, Kiinassa, Ranskassa, Saksassa, Italiassa, Japanissa, Koreassa, Alankomaissa, Sveitsissä, Espanjassa, Ruotsissa ja Iso-Britanniassa vuosina 2023–2024.