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  • Hammasvälien päivittäiseen puhdistukseen
  • Hammasvälien päivittäiseen puhdistukseen
  • Hammasvälien päivittäiseen puhdistukseen
  • Hammasvälien päivittäiseen puhdistukseen
  • Hammasvälien päivittäiseen puhdistukseen
  • Hammasvälien päivittäiseen puhdistukseen
  • Hammasvälien päivittäiseen puhdistukseen
  • Hammasvälien päivittäiseen puhdistukseen

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Philips Sonicare Nozzles for Compact FlosserStandard ja Comfort

HX3072/00

4
| (185) Arviot
Hammasvälien päivittäiseen puhdistukseen
Nämä Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser -hammasvälisuuttimelle tarkoitetut suuttimet tekevät hammasvälien puhdistuksesta hellävaraista mutta tehokasta. Standard-suutin puhdistaa hammasvälit kohdennetusti, ja Comfort-suuttimen pehmeä kärki on suunniteltu erityisesti aristaville ikenille.
Näytä kaikki edut

Poistaa jopa 99,9 % plakista käsitellyiltä alueilta*

Hammasvälien päivittäiseen puhdistukseen

  • Päivittäiseen puhdistukseen

  • Lisää ikenien hyvinvointia 4 viikossa**

  • 2 kärkeä: N1 Standard hammasvälien puhdistukseen ja N2 Comfort aroille hampaille ja ikenille

  • Yhteensopiva vain Philips Sonicare Compact Flosserin kanssa

N1 Standard -suutin soveltuu erinomaisesti tarkkaan päivittäiseen puhdistukseen

N1 Standard -suutin soveltuu erinomaisesti tarkkaan päivittäiseen puhdistukseen

N1 Standard -suutin poistaa tehokkaasti hammasväleihin ja ienrajaan kertynyttä plakkia ja ruoantähteitä, minkä ansiosta se sopii erinomaisesti päivittäiseen puhdistukseen.

N1 yhden suihkun puhdistus sopii erinomaisesti ruoantähteiden poistoon

N1 yhden suihkun puhdistus sopii erinomaisesti ruoantähteiden poistoon

Yhden suihkun N1 Standard -kärki sopii erinomaisesti ruoantähteiden poistoon. 97 % käyttäjistä kokee, että se sopii ruoantähteiden poistamiseen hammasväleistä***.

N2 Comfort -suutin sopii erinomaisesti aroille hampaille ja ikenille

N2 Comfort -suutin sopii erinomaisesti aroille hampaille ja ikenille

N2 Comfort -suuttimen pehmeä kärki on suunniteltu poistamaan plakkia hellävaraisesti mutta tehokkaasti myös aristavista ikenistä ja hampaista. 95 % käyttäjistä kokee, että kärki on erittäin hellävarainen ikenille**.

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Arviot

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4.0

5:stä

185

Arviot

25/08/2022

Sverige

Sverige

Nöjd

Produkten fungerar jättebra. Bra batteri tid och användbart. Jag rekommenderar hög denna produkten.

Edut

Smidigt, lätt och bra.

Haitat

Ingen vad jag har märkte.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Mundusch

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Mundusch

04/09/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really good

This is my first such thing and I couldn’t be happier. Takes a while to get used to using it but it will only get better in the way that you will not splash water everywhere and you will get to do it quicker and quicker till you probably reach the 15 seconds on each side, i still take longer than that but i know i am doing it quicker that the first few times i used it. You should start with the lower pressure setting first and gradually increase it as you get used to it. Battery lasts about 4 days till i get the power light flashing and I haven’t tried to check how much longer it lasts after that.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Cordless water flosser with accessories

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Cordless water flosser with accessories

12/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic, a really good clean

A bit of practice is required, as another user said it can be messy until you get the hang of it, I sprayed water everywhere. I don't think it's designed for you to look at what you are spraying but once you have the feel of it it's fine. In terms of cleaning it brilliant, I've used the little brushes for between your teeth since to see how clean the gaps are and it really does the job. Not much else to say, simple and works, I only use it on the high setting.

Edut

All over and in between clean teeth.

Haitat

Bathroom death spray until you get the hang of it.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. in vitro -tutkimuksessa, tulokset voivat vaihdella

  2. Comfort-suuttimen kanssa käytettynä, Yhdysvalloissa vuonna 2023 tehty 109 osallistujan kysely

  3. Standard-suuttimen kanssa käytettynä, Yhdysvalloissa vuonna 2023 tehty 109 osallistujan kysely