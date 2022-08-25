2 vuoden takuu
UUSI Seuraavan sukupolven DiamondClean
Täydellinen huolenpito on nyt 100 % näkyvää
Uusi
HX3072/00
Päivittäiseen puhdistukseen
Lisää ikenien hyvinvointia 4 viikossa**
2 kärkeä: N1 Standard hammasvälien puhdistukseen ja N2 Comfort aroille hampaille ja ikenille
Yhteensopiva vain Philips Sonicare Compact Flosserin kanssa
N1 Standard -suutin poistaa tehokkaasti hammasväleihin ja ienrajaan kertynyttä plakkia ja ruoantähteitä, minkä ansiosta se sopii erinomaisesti päivittäiseen puhdistukseen.
Yhden suihkun N1 Standard -kärki sopii erinomaisesti ruoantähteiden poistoon. 97 % käyttäjistä kokee, että se sopii ruoantähteiden poistamiseen hammasväleistä***.
N2 Comfort -suuttimen pehmeä kärki on suunniteltu poistamaan plakkia hellävaraisesti mutta tehokkaasti myös aristavista ikenistä ja hampaista. 95 % käyttäjistä kokee, että kärki on erittäin hellävarainen ikenille**.
4.0
5:stä
185
Arviot
Alat 13
25/08/2022
Sverige
Nöjd
Produkten fungerar jättebra. Bra batteri tid och användbart. Jag rekommenderar hög denna produkten.
Edut
Smidigt, lätt och bra.
Haitat
Ingen vad jag har märkte.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Mundusch
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Mundusch
Bogdan1988
04/09/2024
United Kingdom
Really good
This is my first such thing and I couldn’t be happier. Takes a while to get used to using it but it will only get better in the way that you will not splash water everywhere and you will get to do it quicker and quicker till you probably reach the 15 seconds on each side, i still take longer than that but i know i am doing it quicker that the first few times i used it. You should start with the lower pressure setting first and gradually increase it as you get used to it. Battery lasts about 4 days till i get the power light flashing and I haven’t tried to check how much longer it lasts after that.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Cordless water flosser with accessories
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Cordless water flosser with accessories
eetmw
12/01/2023
United Kingdom
Fantastic, a really good clean
A bit of practice is required, as another user said it can be messy until you get the hang of it, I sprayed water everywhere. I don't think it's designed for you to look at what you are spraying but once you have the feel of it it's fine. In terms of cleaning it brilliant, I've used the little brushes for between your teeth since to see how clean the gaps are and it really does the job. Not much else to say, simple and works, I only use it on the high setting.
Edut
All over and in between clean teeth.
Haitat
Bathroom death spray until you get the hang of it.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories
in vitro -tutkimuksessa, tulokset voivat vaihdella
Comfort-suuttimen kanssa käytettynä, Yhdysvalloissa vuonna 2023 tehty 109 osallistujan kysely
Standard-suuttimen kanssa käytettynä, Yhdysvalloissa vuonna 2023 tehty 109 osallistujan kysely