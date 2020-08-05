At first I was a bit apprehensive due to the size and thinking would it be powerful but after using this for a while it’s fantastic. Although there was battery available I still full charged it before using. The device fits well in the hand and makes movement easy particularly when doing the beard and side burns. I found this better to use than a shaver due to the technology it has which prevents the pulling of skin and cuts. The way the design is for this product it makes it so much easier to reach the hair inside my nose and ears I was a bit nervous at first to do the eyebrows but after a bit of practice I now use this to tidy up any strays. The size makes it easy for carry around especially when away from home. Highly recommend this.