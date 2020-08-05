2 vuoden takuu
NT5650/16
Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
Teränsuojusjärjestelmä
Täysin pestävä, AA-paristo
Tarkkuustrimmeri, 3 kampaa, pussi
Poista häiritsevät nenä- ja korvakarvat hellävaraisesti ja tehokkaasti. Varmista ennen käyttöä, että sieraimet ovat puhtaat, työnnä trimmeriä nenään enintään 0,5 cm ja pyöritä sitä hitaasti. Kun siistit korvakarvoja, varmista että korvissa ei ole korvavahaa. Kun siistit kulmakarvoja, työnnä jompikumpi kampa (3 tai 5 mm) uriin ja siisti kulmakarvat painamalla kevyesti karvojen kasvusuuntaa vastaan, jotta saat tasaisen ja haluamasi pituisen tuloksen. Kun haluat muotoilla yksityiskohtia, voit käyttää pakkauksessa olevaa tarkkuustrimmerin kampaa. Säätämällä tarkkuustrimmauspään kulmaa voit siistiä, muotoilla ja rajata parran tai leukaparran.
Nenä-, korva- ja kulmakarvatrimmeri on suunniteltu turvallisuus ja käyttömukavuus huomioiden. Teränsuojusjärjestelmä takaa siistin tuloksen ilman nykimistä ja se peittää terät siten, että ne eivät kosketa ihoa.
Innovatiivinen, kaksipuolinen tarkkuustrimmeri leikkaa nopeasti ja vaivatta kaikista kulmista ja suunnista.
3.8
5:stä
164
Arviot
Hux70
05/08/2020
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Reasonable
I had high hopes for this as a middle aged man I regularly have to do some work on the eyebrows nasal hair and ears and have used several different trimmers. This was ok I’m disappointed I can’t rate it highly but it just didn’t trim the hairs well blades don’t seem to be tough enough for the job
Arvioitu tuote: Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories
Arvioitu tuote: Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories
Nomorenicks
05/08/2020
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
No more fun
This has took all the fun out of me hearing my husband yelling when he does his nasal hairs. His previous trimmer used to pull, and I found it very amusing. This one doesn't. It is also ideal for detailed trimming (back of the neck, side burns, beard). It comes with a pouch so that you can keep it all stored together.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories
Jay8887
04/08/2020
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
The prefect trimming system
I have the Philips Nose trimmer series 5000 Nose, ear, eyebrow and detail trimmer 5 stars because it because useful not just to me but my partner was able to use it and it was especially helpful during the lock down period. I wanted a trimmer that I could use to help keep my eyebrow neat and for partner to help maintain his side burns. The trimmer didn’t pull on my hairs and most importantly didn’t leave any air bumps - this is so important for both of us because air bumps can be so irritating. I would recommend the Philips Nose trimmer series 5000 Nose, ear, eyebrow and detail trimmer if you want to cut back on spending out and you want to take beauty in your own hands.
Edut
Compact
Haitat
Battery operated
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories