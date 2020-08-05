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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
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  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
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  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi

Nose trimmer series 5000Nenä-, korva- ja kulmakarvojen tarkkuustrimmeri

NT5650/16

3.8
| (164) Arviot
Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi
Philipsin nenäkarvatrimmeri 5000 siistii nenä-, korva- ja kulmakarvat sekä hiusten yksityiskohdat miellyttävästi. Uusi PrecisionTrim-tekniikka ja teränsuojus on suunniteltu takaamaan helppo ja tehokas siistiminen ilman nykimistä.
Näytä kaikki edut

Siisti nenä-, korva- ja kulmakarvat sekä hiukset miellyttävästi

Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi

  • Erittäin miellyttävä, ei nyi

  • Teränsuojusjärjestelmä

  • Täysin pestävä, AA-paristo

  • Tarkkuustrimmeri, 3 kampaa, pussi

Siisti nenä-, korva- ja kulmakarvat sekä hiukset miellyttävästi

Siisti nenä-, korva- ja kulmakarvat sekä hiukset miellyttävästi

Poista häiritsevät nenä- ja korvakarvat hellävaraisesti ja tehokkaasti. Varmista ennen käyttöä, että sieraimet ovat puhtaat, työnnä trimmeriä nenään enintään 0,5 cm ja pyöritä sitä hitaasti. Kun siistit korvakarvoja, varmista että korvissa ei ole korvavahaa. Kun siistit kulmakarvoja, työnnä jompikumpi kampa (3 tai 5 mm) uriin ja siisti kulmakarvat painamalla kevyesti karvojen kasvusuuntaa vastaan, jotta saat tasaisen ja haluamasi pituisen tuloksen. Kun haluat muotoilla yksityiskohtia, voit käyttää pakkauksessa olevaa tarkkuustrimmerin kampaa. Säätämällä tarkkuustrimmauspään kulmaa voit siistiä, muotoilla ja rajata parran tai leukaparran.

Helppoa ja tarkkaa ajoa ilman viiltoja ja haavoja

Helppoa ja tarkkaa ajoa ilman viiltoja ja haavoja

Nenä-, korva- ja kulmakarvatrimmeri on suunniteltu turvallisuus ja käyttömukavuus huomioiden. Teränsuojusjärjestelmä takaa siistin tuloksen ilman nykimistä ja se peittää terät siten, että ne eivät kosketa ihoa.

Vaivatonta trimmausta kaikista kulmista

Vaivatonta trimmausta kaikista kulmista

Innovatiivinen, kaksipuolinen tarkkuustrimmeri leikkaa nopeasti ja vaivatta kaikista kulmista ja suunnista.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.8

5:stä

164

Arviot

05/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Reasonable

I had high hopes for this as a middle aged man I regularly have to do some work on the eyebrows nasal hair and ears and have used several different trimmers. This was ok I’m disappointed I can’t rate it highly but it just didn’t trim the hairs well blades don’t seem to be tough enough for the job

Arvioitu tuote: Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

Arvioitu tuote: Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

05/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

No more fun

This has took all the fun out of me hearing my husband yelling when he does his nasal hairs. His previous trimmer used to pull, and I found it very amusing. This one doesn't. It is also ideal for detailed trimming (back of the neck, side burns, beard). It comes with a pouch so that you can keep it all stored together.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

04/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The prefect trimming system

I have the Philips Nose trimmer series 5000 Nose, ear, eyebrow and detail trimmer 5 stars because it because useful not just to me but my partner was able to use it and it was especially helpful during the lock down period. I wanted a trimmer that I could use to help keep my eyebrow neat and for partner to help maintain his side burns. The trimmer didn’t pull on my hairs and most importantly didn’t leave any air bumps - this is so important for both of us because air bumps can be so irritating. I would recommend the Philips Nose trimmer series 5000 Nose, ear, eyebrow and detail trimmer if you want to cut back on spending out and you want to take beauty in your own hands.

Edut

Compact

Haitat

Battery operated

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

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