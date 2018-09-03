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  • DualPrecision
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  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
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  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision

Tuotanto lopetettu

Shaver series 5000 PowerTouchSähköparranajokone

PT870/16

4.2
| (103) Arviot | 88% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
DualPrecision
PowerTouch Plus tuo tehoa aamuusi. Yhdellä latauksella saat nyt entistä enemmän käyttöaikaa, ja täysin pestävät ajopäät ja DualPrecision-terät takaavat puhtaan parranajon. PowerTouch Plus antaa potkua aamurutiineihisi.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

Maailman suosituin sähköpartakonemerkki1

Leikkaa enemmän karvoja

DualPrecision

  • DualPrecision, kääntyvät ajopäät

  • 1 h latauksella 50 min käyttöaikaa

  • Ylösnouseva rajain

DualPrecision-ajopäät leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja lyhyen parransängen

DualPrecision-ajopäät leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja lyhyen parransängen

DualPrecision-ajopäät leikkaavat sekä pitkät partakarvat että lyhyen parransängen. 1. Lovet leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat. 2. Aukot leikkaavat sängen.

Pivot, Flex & Float

Pivot, Flex & Float

Ajopäät mukailevat kasvojen muotoja ja pysyvät kosketuksessa ihoon. Parranajo on nopeaa ja miellyttävää.

Lift & Cut -terät nostavat partakarvoja ja leikkaavat ne tarkasti

Lift & Cut -terät nostavat partakarvoja ja leikkaavat ne tarkasti

Ensimmäinen terä nostaa partakarvan ja toinen terä leikkaa sen tarkasti ihon pinnassa. Saat täysin sileän lopputuloksen.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.2

5:stä

103

Arviot

88%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

03/09/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

This product is great product and has easy and great features.

This product is great it glides easy across your face shaves easy and you get a clean close shave and your ready for you morning. I love it. It's easy to clean up.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver

08/06/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simpe shaving

In couple words this shaver is amazing .Never let me down always working like should be , battery life without charge is around 2 weeks !! Easy to clean under the tap or in Jet clean system always spot on :) Recommended for everybody .

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver

03/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Excellent product but poor instructions for use.

The shaver shaves well and I have awarded full marks based on first impressions. Time will tell how long this level of efficiency is maintained. I found the mainly diagrammatic instructions difficult to follow and failed to answer all my questions, e.g. what tells you when the shaver needs recharging?

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/17 Dry electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/17 Dry electric shaver

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024. 