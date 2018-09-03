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20% POIS kupongilla* B2R20
Tuotanto lopetettu
DualPrecision, kääntyvät ajopäät
1 h latauksella 50 min käyttöaikaa
Ylösnouseva rajain
DualPrecision-ajopäät leikkaavat sekä pitkät partakarvat että lyhyen parransängen. 1. Lovet leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat. 2. Aukot leikkaavat sängen.
Ajopäät mukailevat kasvojen muotoja ja pysyvät kosketuksessa ihoon. Parranajo on nopeaa ja miellyttävää.
Ensimmäinen terä nostaa partakarvan ja toinen terä leikkaa sen tarkasti ihon pinnassa. Saat täysin sileän lopputuloksen.
4.2
5:stä
103
Arviot
88%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Jiffyman56
03/09/2018
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
This product is great product and has easy and great features.
This product is great it glides easy across your face shaves easy and you get a clean close shave and your ready for you morning. I love it. It's easy to clean up.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver
PeterBirmingham
08/06/2014
United Kingdom
Simpe shaving
In couple words this shaver is amazing .Never let me down always working like should be , battery life without charge is around 2 weeks !! Easy to clean under the tap or in Jet clean system always spot on :) Recommended for everybody .
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver
mikeb
03/09/2012
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Excellent product but poor instructions for use.
The shaver shaves well and I have awarded full marks based on first impressions. Time will tell how long this level of efficiency is maintained. I found the mainly diagrammatic instructions difficult to follow and failed to answer all my questions, e.g. what tells you when the shaver needs recharging?
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/17 Dry electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/17 Dry electric shaver
Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024.