TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

Liity nyt

Saavuta ennakkopääsy Black Friday -aleemme

11

d

Päivät

15

h

Tunnit

:

48

m

Minuutit

:

07

s

Sekunnit

  • Yksi tuotekuva
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tunnelmakuva
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Valokuva tuotteesta ja lisävarusteesta
  • Yksi tuotekuva
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tunnelmakuva
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Valokuva tuotteesta ja lisävarusteesta

Tuotanto lopetettu

Hairclipper series 7000Kotiparturi

QC5390/80

4.2

| (703) Arviot | 85% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Huipputarkkuus

Huipputarkassa Philips-kotiparturissa on digitaalinäyttö ja useita pituusasetuksia. Yhdellä nopealla latauksella virtaa 60 minuutin johdottomaan käyttöön. Tarkkaa tyyliä joka kerta.

Näytä kaikki edut

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Huipputarkkuus

  • Titaaniterät

  • 41 eri pituusasetusta

  • 1 h latauksella 60 min käyttöaikaa

  • Kampa, sakset ja säilytyskotelo

Loistava leikkausteho titaanipinnoitetuilla terillä

Loistava leikkausteho titaanipinnoitetuilla terillä

Loistava leikkausteho ja kestävä terävyys edistyksellisillä titaaniterillä

2 vuoden takuu, automaattinen jännitteenvalinta, ei vaadi öljyä

2 vuoden takuu, automaattinen jännitteenvalinta, ei vaadi öljyä

Kaikki trimmaustuotteemme ovat kestäviä. Niillä on 2 vuoden maailmanlaajuinen takuu, automaattinen jännitteenvalinta, eikä niitä tarvitse öljytä.

Helposti avattava pää helpottaa puhdistamista vesihanan alla

Helposti avattava pää helpottaa puhdistamista vesihanan alla

Napsauta pää auki, ja huuhtele se vesihanan alla.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

Siirry varaosiin ja lisävarusteisiin

Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.2

5:stä

703

Arviot

85%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

05/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant a nd quite hair cutting

Bought this product as no brainer to replace my Philips battery hair clipper that had seen its better days bought a corded version this time as I don't have wait to charge the battery every month to cut my hair Lovely light cutter really well designed very quiet and so easy to use compared to my old battery powered great value for money and when registering the product l was instantly up graded to 36 month warranty for cutter Well happy with that folks

Edut

Lifgt weigh good design and easy to nice long power cord cord

Haitat

Wish bought one month's ago

Arvioitu tuote: Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper

Käyttöpäivä 2023-10-05

Arvioitu tuote: Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper

Käyttöpäivä 2023-10-05

22/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best hair clippers I've used

These were superb I've used lots of hair clippers from many of the top names and these have given me the best cut and also been the easiest to blend in with. One slight problem is you can sometimes position your hand wrong and move the guard.

Edut

Great cut, easy to blend different lengths

Haitat

Guard can slip

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Käyttöpäivä 2020-02-22

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Käyttöpäivä 2020-02-22

17/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellant lightweight hair clippers for family use

Easy to use no changing grades just slide the grade up or down, quiet and really smooth in process. Loved testing these hair clippers from Philips. Definately recommend these for family use - particularly boys.

Edut

No need to change heads in between grades, simple to use

Haitat

Lead length could be longer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Käyttöpäivä 2020-02-17

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Käyttöpäivä 2020-02-17

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 