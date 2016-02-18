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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

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  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
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  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
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  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
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  • Pääkuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Valokuva pakkauksesta

Tuotanto lopetettu

Beardtrimmer series 3000Partatrimmeri

QT4000/15

4.1

| (18) Arviot | 87% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Täydellinen parta helposti

Muotoile partasi haluamallasi tavalla tällä partatrimmerillä. Voit valita pituuden 1 millimetristä 10 millimetriin.

Näytä kaikki edut

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Helpoin tapa muotoilla parta

Täydellinen parta helposti

  • 1 mm:n tarkkuusasetus

  • Terät ruostumatonta terästä

  • 10 h:n latauksella 45 min käyttöaikaa

1 mm:n tarkkuus

1 mm:n tarkkuus

Pienimmällä 1 mm:n säädöllä saat täydellisen kolmen päivän sängen.

Helposti valittavat ja lukittavat pituusasetukset, 1–10 mm

Helposti valittavat ja lukittavat pituusasetukset, 1–10 mm

Valitse ja lukitse haluttu pituus valitsinta kääntämällä: 1 mm:n sängestä jopa 10 mm:n partaan 1 mm kerrallaan.

Leikkaa täydellisesti mutta turvallisesti

Leikkaa täydellisesti mutta turvallisesti

Philips 3000 -partatrimmerin itseteroittuvat teräksiset terät pysyvät aina terävinä ja tehokkaina. Saat täydellisen ja hellävaraisen trimmaustuloksen kerta toisensa jälkeen.

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Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.1

5:stä

18

Arviot

87%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

18/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Do the job

Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

18/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Do the job

Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

28/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Excellent beard trimmer

I needed a replacement beard trimmer in a rush and the reviews made me think this would be a good buy. Delighted with my purchase, the cutter height adjustment is great. I've used the trimmer quite a few times and only had to charge it when I opened the package

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 