2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Täydellinen parta helposti
Muotoile partasi haluamallasi tavalla tällä partatrimmerillä. Voit valita pituuden 1 millimetristä 10 millimetriin.
1 mm:n tarkkuusasetus
Terät ruostumatonta terästä
10 h:n latauksella 45 min käyttöaikaa
Pienimmällä 1 mm:n säädöllä saat täydellisen kolmen päivän sängen.
Valitse ja lukitse haluttu pituus valitsinta kääntämällä: 1 mm:n sängestä jopa 10 mm:n partaan 1 mm kerrallaan.
Philips 3000 -partatrimmerin itseteroittuvat teräksiset terät pysyvät aina terävinä ja tehokkaina. Saat täydellisen ja hellävaraisen trimmaustuloksen kerta toisensa jälkeen.
4.1
5:stä
18
Arviot
87%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
jefken
18/02/2016
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Do the job
Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Febe
18/02/2016
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Do the job
Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Ged22
28/11/2015
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Excellent beard trimmer
I needed a replacement beard trimmer in a rush and the reviews made me think this would be a good buy. Delighted with my purchase, the cutter height adjustment is great. I've used the trimmer quite a few times and only had to charge it when I opened the package
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.