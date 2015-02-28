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Saavuta ennakkopääsy Black Friday -aleemme
06
d
Päivät
21
h
Tunnit
11
m
Minuutit
48
s
Sekunnit
Tuotanto lopetettu
Estä uusien karvojen kasvaminen
Philips Lumea IPL -ihokarvojenpostojärjestelmä estää kasvojen ja vartalon uusien ihokarvojen kasvun uskomattomalla tavalla. Säännöllisesti käytettynä laitteen hellävaraiset valoimpulssit pitävät ihon silkinpehmeänä päivästä toiseen. Testi 120 päivää!
Sopii vartalolle ja kasvoille
Säärien käsittely 15 minuutissa
Käyttöikä <gt/>100 000 valoimpulssia
Johdoton muotoilu
Philips Lumea lähettää hellävaraisia valoimpulsseja ihokarvojen juuriin. Näin karvat irtoavat luonnollisesti ja karvankasvu estyy. Toistamalla käsittelyn säännöllisesti ihosi pysyy sileänä joka päivä.
Kliinisten tutkimustemme mukaan jo kahden viikon käsittely vähentää karvankasvua ja pitää ihon karvattomana ja pehmeänä. Saat säilytettyä tuloksen toistamalla käsittelyn aina tarvittaessa. Käsittelykertojen väli vaihtelee yksilöllisen karvankasvunopeuden mukaan.
Philips Lumea käyttää IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) -valotekniikkaa, jota vastaavaa tekniikkaa kauneudenhoidon ammattilaisetkin käyttävät. Philips on soveltanut tämän tekniikan turvalliseen ja tehokkaaseen kotikäyttöön. Philips kehitti tämän mullistavan ihokarvojenpoistojärjestelmän tiiviissä yhteistyössä johtavien ihotautilääkärien kanssa. Tuotetta testattiin laajoin kuluttajatutkimuksin yli 10 vuoden ajan yli 2 000 vapaaehtoisen avulla.
Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä
Palkinnot
4.2
5:stä
255
Arviot
91%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
spacehopqueen
28/02/2015
United Kingdom
Bye bye stubble rash
As a quite hairy dark haired and pale skinned woman I have suffered for decades with stubble rash and ingrown hairs. My bikini line was always bumpy and red and due to daily shaving my armpits were always itchy. I gave up using an epilator because it was do painful and left me with masses of ingrown hairs. For my 50th burthday last year I treated myself to the Lumea. By the time I went on holiday 4 months later I was pretty much hair-free and completely bump-free. I felt fantasic in a bikini with my now smooth thighs. I noticed results after the frst couple of uses and now use the Lumea about once a month. I never have to shave my armpits in between but maybe still need to shave a few hairs ffom my legs but they are much less coarse then before. I use the Lumea on the highest setting without discomfort. Occasionally, in more sensitive areas, I experience the slight sting described in other reviews hut this is bearable compared to the pain of epilation - and I certainly wouldn't have used my epilator in all of the sensitive areas where I now use the Lumea. This product has definitely changed my life and I wish it had been around when I was younger.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Lumea Precision Plus SC2003/11 IPL hair removal system
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Lumea Precision Plus SC2003/11 IPL hair removal system
Joanne
27/04/2014
United Kingdom
The best product I have ever bought
Finally no more bikini rash - in growing hairs or that horrible unsexy hairy feeling. Brilliant elsewhere too - I have very strong, thick and fast growing hair - I now shave every couple of weeks - as opposed to daily and that's only because I run and have bare legs. Simply brilliant.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Lumea Precision Plus SC2003/11 IPL hair removal system
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Lumea Precision Plus SC2003/11 IPL hair removal system
Rachiepie
08/02/2014
United Kingdom
LOVE LOVE LOVE...turned my life around
As a young woman, I have struggled with excess hair growth for most of my adult life and after shaving and hair removal creams left my hair growing back thicker and more course than ever, I decided to try a more permanent alternative. I purchased the Philips Lumea a week before Christmas and have used as instructed every 2 weeks since, with dramatic results. After just 2 applications to my chest and facial areas, the hair has completely stopped re-growing. After 4 applications to my legs, 90% of the hair has been removed. My hair is very dark and my skin very pale, so I was the perfect candidate for this machine. I have used this on a number 4 setting and it can sometimes sting when in use, but for me this was momentary and I didn't suffer from any redness or soreness afterwards. I couldn't recommend this enough. Although it is pricey, it's a drop in the ocean compared to the confidence I have regained. VERY HAPPY LADY :):):):):):)
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Lumea Precision Plus SC2003/11 IPL hair removal system
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Lumea Precision Plus SC2003/11 IPL hair removal system