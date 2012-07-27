2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Rauhoittaa vauvaa erityisesti yöllä*
Philips Avent SCD271/00 on käytännöllinen valikoima, johon kuuluu 4 Classic-tuttipulloa (2 kpl 125 ml ja 2 kpl 260 ml), pullo- ja tuttiharja sekä läpinäkyvä valkoinen tutti (0–6 kuukautta).
Classic
Saatavilla viisi eri virtausnopeuden mukaista tuttia.
Tämä tuote sisältää 0 % BPA:ta
Muotoiltu kädensija ja kaareva harja auttavat puhdistamaan pullon, tutit ja syöttövälineet tehokkaasti.
4.6
5:stä
14
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
NICKNACK
27/07/2012
United Kingdom
AVENT newborn starter set
We bought this set before our lo was born although i have planned to exlusively breastfeed her, however it came very handy when the HV said we need to top feed her for her jaudice, The set also comes with extra teats and a bottle brush. A superb products
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set
Deepti
27/07/2012
United Kingdom
AVENT newborn starter set
We bought this set before our lo was born although i have planned to exlusively breastfeed her, however it came very handy when the HV said we need to top feed her for her jaudice, The set also comes with extra teats and a bottle brush. A superb products
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set
Shellbaby
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
A must for new mums
I found this set very useful as a starter kit. I am still using all the pieces of the set in one way or another. My baby is now 7 months and use the small bottles for water or measuring or can even be used a food containers with the discs you can purchase which act as a seal for the bottle. The dummy is a neat size for a small baby. A good buy.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set
Kliininen tutkimus osoitti, että kahden viikon ikäisenä vauvojen itkuisuus oli vähäisempää kuin niillä vauvoilla, joita oli ruokittu muunmerkkisellä pullolla. (Tutkimus: Institute of Child Health, Lontoo. 2008.)
Kliininen tutkimus osoitti, että kahden viikon ikäisillä Avent-tuttipullolla ruokituilla vauvoilla oli vähemmän koliikkia kuin toisella johtavan valmistajan pullolla ruokituilla, erityisesti yöllä.