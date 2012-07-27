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Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventVastasyntyneen aloituspakkaus

SCD271/00

4.6

| (14) Arviot | 100% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Rauhoittaa vauvaa erityisesti yöllä*

Philips Avent SCD271/00 on käytännöllinen valikoima, johon kuuluu 4 Classic-tuttipulloa (2 kpl 125 ml ja 2 kpl 260 ml), pullo- ja tuttiharja sekä läpinäkyvä valkoinen tutti (0–6 kuukautta).

Näytä kaikki edut

Vähemmän koliikkia**

Rauhoittaa vauvaa erityisesti yöllä*

  • Classic

Saatavilla viisi eri virtausnopeuden mukaista tuttia

Saatavilla viisi eri virtausnopeuden mukaista tuttia

Saatavilla viisi eri virtausnopeuden mukaista tuttia.

0 % BPA:ta tuotteessa

0 % BPA:ta tuotteessa

Tämä tuote sisältää 0 % BPA:ta

Kaareva harja ja muotoiltu harjaspää

Kaareva harja ja muotoiltu harjaspää

Muotoiltu kädensija ja kaareva harja auttavat puhdistamaan pullon, tutit ja syöttövälineet tehokkaasti.

Tekniset tiedot

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

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4.6

5:stä

14

Arviot

100%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2
1

27/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

AVENT newborn starter set

We bought this set before our lo was born although i have planned to exlusively breastfeed her, however it came very handy when the HV said we need to top feed her for her jaudice, The set also comes with extra teats and a bottle brush. A superb products

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set

27/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

AVENT newborn starter set

We bought this set before our lo was born although i have planned to exlusively breastfeed her, however it came very handy when the HV said we need to top feed her for her jaudice, The set also comes with extra teats and a bottle brush. A superb products

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A must for new mums

I found this set very useful as a starter kit. I am still using all the pieces of the set in one way or another. My baby is now 7 months and use the small bottles for water or measuring or can even be used a food containers with the discs you can purchase which act as a seal for the bottle. The dummy is a neat size for a small baby. A good buy.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Kliininen tutkimus osoitti, että kahden viikon ikäisenä vauvojen itkuisuus oli vähäisempää kuin niillä vauvoilla, joita oli ruokittu muunmerkkisellä pullolla. (Tutkimus: Institute of Child Health, Lontoo. 2008.)

  2. Kliininen tutkimus osoitti, että kahden viikon ikäisillä Avent-tuttipullolla ruokituilla vauvoilla oli vähemmän koliikkia kuin toisella johtavan valmistajan pullolla ruokituilla, erityisesti yöllä.