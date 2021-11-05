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  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan

Philips AventVastasyntyneen Natural-aloituspakkaus

SCD301/01

4.6
| (210) Arviot | 94% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
Natural-tuttipullon erittäin pehmeä tuttiosa mukailee oikean rinnan muotoa, joten vauva saa siitä helposti otteen. Leveän rinnanmuotoisen tuttiosan joustava spiraalirakenne ja mukavuutta lisäävä kohokuviointi helpottavat rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistämistä.
Näytä kaikki edut

Luonnollinen ote

Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan

  • Vastasyntyneen aloituspakkaus

Luonnollinen ote leveästä rinnanmuotoisesta tutista

Luonnollinen ote leveästä rinnanmuotoisesta tutista

Leveä, rinnanmuotoinen tutti tukee oikeanlaista otetta ja sen avulla rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistäminen helpottuu.

Erittäin pehmeä tutti jäljittelee rinnan tuntua

Erittäin pehmeä tutti jäljittelee rinnan tuntua

Erittäin pehmeän tutin kohokuviointi jäljittelee rinnan tuntua.

Joustava spiraalimuoto ja mukavuutta lisäävä kohokuviointi

Joustava spiraalimuoto ja mukavuutta lisäävä kohokuviointi

Joustavan spiraalimuodon ja mukavuutta lisäävän kohokuvioinnin ansiosta tutti ei painu kasaan, joten ruokailu sujuu miellyttävästi ja ilman keskeytyksiä.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.6

5:stä

210

Arviot

94%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

05/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Baby feed bottles

absolutely wonderful, baby loves sucking from this bottle in comparison to other well known brand bottles that we have used in the past. Thank you, it's superb.

Edut

everything great

Haitat

none

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD301/01 Newborn Natural starter set

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD301/01 Newborn Natural starter set

10/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I wouldn’t use any other brand

I’m a mum of 6 and I’ve always used avent bottles/steriliser/bottle warmer/breast pump/double electric breast pump, never faulted in 18 years of being a mum, I hope my children continue to use the avent brand for my grandchildren in the future

Edut

Absolutely everything

Haitat

None whatsoever

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories

04/11/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

If it ain't broke dont try fixing it

My 1st child is now 25yrs old. I'm due no7 and although I've used the odd none avent product never have I been as happy as with these. No7 will be raised by avent products as far as I'm able.

Edut

Easy to fill with powder. Good shape to easily clean. Last ages.

Haitat

None

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. 0 % BPA, asetuksen 10/2011/EU mukaan

  2. Mitä on koliikki ja miten se vaikuttaa vauvoihin? Koliikkia aiheuttaa muun muassa ruokailun yhteydessä nielty ilma, joka aiheuttaa tukaluutta vauvan ruoansulatusjärjestelmässä. Oireita ovat mm. itkuisuus ja levottomuus.