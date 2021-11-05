2 vuoden takuu
Vastasyntyneen aloituspakkaus
Leveä, rinnanmuotoinen tutti tukee oikeanlaista otetta ja sen avulla rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistäminen helpottuu.
Erittäin pehmeän tutin kohokuviointi jäljittelee rinnan tuntua.
Joustavan spiraalimuodon ja mukavuutta lisäävän kohokuvioinnin ansiosta tutti ei painu kasaan, joten ruokailu sujuu miellyttävästi ja ilman keskeytyksiä.
4.6
5:stä
210
Arviot
94%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
peria
05/11/2021
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Baby feed bottles
absolutely wonderful, baby loves sucking from this bottle in comparison to other well known brand bottles that we have used in the past. Thank you, it's superb.
Edut
everything great
Haitat
none
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD301/01 Newborn Natural starter set
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD301/01 Newborn Natural starter set
Pro mum of 6
10/12/2020
United Kingdom
I wouldn’t use any other brand
I’m a mum of 6 and I’ve always used avent bottles/steriliser/bottle warmer/breast pump/double electric breast pump, never faulted in 18 years of being a mum, I hope my children continue to use the avent brand for my grandchildren in the future
Edut
Absolutely everything
Haitat
None whatsoever
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories
KatieKay
04/11/2020
United Kingdom
If it ain't broke dont try fixing it
My 1st child is now 25yrs old. I'm due no7 and although I've used the odd none avent product never have I been as happy as with these. No7 will be raised by avent products as far as I'm able.
Edut
Easy to fill with powder. Good shape to easily clean. Last ages.
Haitat
None
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories
0 % BPA, asetuksen 10/2011/EU mukaan
Mitä on koliikki ja miten se vaikuttaa vauvoihin? Koliikkia aiheuttaa muun muassa ruokailun yhteydessä nielty ilma, joka aiheuttaa tukaluutta vauvan ruoansulatusjärjestelmässä. Oireita ovat mm. itkuisuus ja levottomuus.