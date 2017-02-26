2 vuoden takuu
Classic+ (uusi)
Toisin kuin muissa pulloissa, kliinisesti tutkittu koliikkia ehkäisevä järjestelmä on nyt integroitu tuttiin, jolloin pullo on helpompi koota uudelleen. Vauvan syödessä tutin ainutlaatuinen venttiili avautuu ja ohjaa ilman pulloon vauvan vatsan sijaan.
Uni ja ravinto ovat elintärkeitä vauvasi hyvinvoinnille. Kliinisessä satunnaistutkimuksessa selvitettiin, vaikuttaako tuttipullon muotoilu vauvan käyttäytymiseen. Philips Avent Classic -tuttipullon osoitettiin vähentävän itkuisuutta noin 28 minuuttia päivässä verrattuna vertailupulloon (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0,05). Näin kävi varsinkin yöaikaan.*
Tutin ainutlaatuinen venttiili mukautuu vauvasi ruokintarytmiin. Ruokinta on miellyttävää, sillä maito virtaa vauvasi valitsemalla tahdilla, mikä vähentää liikasyöntiä, pulauttelua, röyhtäilyä ja ilman kertymistä vatsaan.
4.8
5:stä
20
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
ChrisV
26/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great kit
Great kit. Perfect to get started...saves the hassle of figuring out teet sizes and means you have the larger on hand when needed. Fits perfectly into the Philips microwave steriliser. Only one dummy is supplied. Maybe two or three could be supplied to use whilst this one is being sterilised. The teet brush is handy and allows easy cleaning.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Lalalynda
28/01/2017
United Kingdom
All you need to get started
This kit really does contain all of the bottles and teats to get you started with bottle feeding. I like the shape of the bottles, and the fact that you get two sizes. The small ones are handy for when your baby is tiny and doesn't need the big bottles, and then you can change to the larger bottles when your baby and their appetite gets bigger. The size one teats are perfect for up to 1 month, and then size 2 for a faster flow after that, so this kit is all you need for bottle-feeding up until about 6 months. I find with these bottles that my little girl is less likely to suffer from colic and trapped wind- which is so important. I also like the cleaning brush- it's the perfect size and shape for properly cleaning the whole bottle and all around the teats.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Sabz
16/01/2017
United Kingdom
Great little starter bundle
Love this starter kit. It covers all your feeding needs with a baby. All useful items.
Arvioitu tuote: SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Arvioitu tuote: SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Philips Avent -tuttipullolla ruokituilla kahden viikon ikäisillä vauvoilla oli vähemmän koliikkia kuin vauvoilla, joita oli ruokittu perinteisellä pullolla. Philips Avent -tuttipullolla ruokitut kahden viikon ikäiset vauvat olivat vähemmän itkuisia kuin vauvat, joita oli ruokittu toisella johtavalla pullolla.