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  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
  • Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*

Philips AventVastasyntyneen aloituspakkaus

SCD371/00

4.8
| (20) Arviot | 100% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*
Philips Avent SCD371/00 on käytännöllinen valikoima, johon kuuluu 4 Classic+-tuttipulloa (2 kpl 125 ml ja 2 kpl 260 ml), pullo- ja tuttiharja sekä läpinäkyvä valkoinen tutti (0–6 kuukautta).
Näytä kaikki edut

Helppo puhdistaa perusteellisesti

Vähentää kliinisesti todistetusti koliikkia ja vatsavaivoja*

  • Classic+ (uusi)

Koliikkia ehkäisevä järjestelmä vähentää todistetusti koliikkia*

Koliikkia ehkäisevä järjestelmä vähentää todistetusti koliikkia*

Toisin kuin muissa pulloissa, kliinisesti tutkittu koliikkia ehkäisevä järjestelmä on nyt integroitu tuttiin, jolloin pullo on helpompi koota uudelleen. Vauvan syödessä tutin ainutlaatuinen venttiili avautuu ja ohjaa ilman pulloon vauvan vatsan sijaan.

Itkuisuus vähenee, varsinkin yöllä

Itkuisuus vähenee, varsinkin yöllä

Uni ja ravinto ovat elintärkeitä vauvasi hyvinvoinnille. Kliinisessä satunnaistutkimuksessa selvitettiin, vaikuttaako tuttipullon muotoilu vauvan käyttäytymiseen. Philips Avent Classic -tuttipullon osoitettiin vähentävän itkuisuutta noin 28 minuuttia päivässä verrattuna vertailupulloon (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0,05). Näin kävi varsinkin yöaikaan.*

Vauva säätelee itse maidon virtaamista, mikä vähentää pulauttelua, röyhtäilyä ja ilman kertymistä vatsaan

Vauva säätelee itse maidon virtaamista, mikä vähentää pulauttelua, röyhtäilyä ja ilman kertymistä vatsaan

Tutin ainutlaatuinen venttiili mukautuu vauvasi ruokintarytmiin. Ruokinta on miellyttävää, sillä maito virtaa vauvasi valitsemalla tahdilla, mikä vähentää liikasyöntiä, pulauttelua, röyhtäilyä ja ilman kertymistä vatsaan.

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Arviot

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4.8

5:stä

20

Arviot

100%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2
1

26/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great kit

Great kit. Perfect to get started...saves the hassle of figuring out teet sizes and means you have the larger on hand when needed. Fits perfectly into the Philips microwave steriliser. Only one dummy is supplied. Maybe two or three could be supplied to use whilst this one is being sterilised. The teet brush is handy and allows easy cleaning.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

28/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

All you need to get started

This kit really does contain all of the bottles and teats to get you started with bottle feeding. I like the shape of the bottles, and the fact that you get two sizes. The small ones are handy for when your baby is tiny and doesn't need the big bottles, and then you can change to the larger bottles when your baby and their appetite gets bigger. The size one teats are perfect for up to 1 month, and then size 2 for a faster flow after that, so this kit is all you need for bottle-feeding up until about 6 months. I find with these bottles that my little girl is less likely to suffer from colic and trapped wind- which is so important. I also like the cleaning brush- it's the perfect size and shape for properly cleaning the whole bottle and all around the teats.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

16/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great little starter bundle

Love this starter kit. It covers all your feeding needs with a baby. All useful items.

Arvioitu tuote: SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

Arvioitu tuote: SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Philips Avent -tuttipullolla ruokituilla kahden viikon ikäisillä vauvoilla oli vähemmän koliikkia kuin vauvoilla, joita oli ruokittu perinteisellä pullolla. Philips Avent -tuttipullolla ruokitut kahden viikon ikäiset vauvat olivat vähemmän itkuisia kuin vauvat, joita oli ruokittu toisella johtavalla pullolla.