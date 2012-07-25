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  • Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta
  • Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta
  • Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta
  • Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta
  • Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta
  • Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta
  • Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta
  • Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta
  • Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta
  • Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta
  • Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventDECT-itkuhälytin

SCD510/00

3.6
| (54) Arviot
Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta
Philips Avent SCD510/00 DECT -itkuhälytin rauhoittaa mielesi. Tiedät, että lapsesi on onnellinen silloinkin, kun olet toisessa huoneessa.
Näytä kaikki edut

Taattu häiriöttömyys digitaalisella DECT-tekniikalla

Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta

  • Crystal Clear

DECT-tekniikka takaa häiriöttömyyden

DECT-tekniikka takaa häiriöttömyyden

DECT-tekniikka estää muista itkuhälyttimistä, langattomista puhelimista tai matkapuhelimista aiheutuvat häiriöt. Turvallinen, salaustekniikalla suojattu yhteys takaa yksityisyyden, joten vain sinä kuulet oman lapsesi äänen

Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta

Kristallinkirkas äänenlaatu tuo varmuutta

Pieninkin äännähdys kuuluu selvästi. DECT-tekniikka takaa laadukkaan, selkeän äänen, joten kuulet lapsesi äänet aina, kun haluat

Toimii jopa 24 tuntia yhdellä latauksella

Toimii jopa 24 tuntia yhdellä latauksella

Pienikokoinen, ladattava vanhemman yksikkö toimii langattomasti 24 tuntia ennen uudelleenlataamista

Tekniset tiedot

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.6

5:stä

54

Arviot

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It does what it says on the box!

I was completely lost when coming to buy a monitor...there's so many to choice from but this one is so simple and easy to use, it gives me peace of mind and I couldn't live without it!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor

18/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Good Baby monitor

This Baby monitor is has excellent crystal clear reception, Its design makes it very simple to use and has done around good job for us.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor

18/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Good Baby monitor

This Baby monitor is has excellent crystal clear reception, Its design makes it very simple to use and has done around good job for us.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor

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