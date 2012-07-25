2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCD510/00
Crystal Clear
DECT-tekniikka estää muista itkuhälyttimistä, langattomista puhelimista tai matkapuhelimista aiheutuvat häiriöt. Turvallinen, salaustekniikalla suojattu yhteys takaa yksityisyyden, joten vain sinä kuulet oman lapsesi äänen
Pieninkin äännähdys kuuluu selvästi. DECT-tekniikka takaa laadukkaan, selkeän äänen, joten kuulet lapsesi äänet aina, kun haluat
Pienikokoinen, ladattava vanhemman yksikkö toimii langattomasti 24 tuntia ennen uudelleenlataamista
3.6
5:stä
54
Arviot
tool
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
It does what it says on the box!
I was completely lost when coming to buy a monitor...there's so many to choice from but this one is so simple and easy to use, it gives me peace of mind and I couldn't live without it!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Daddy1
18/10/2011
United Kingdom
Very Good Baby monitor
This Baby monitor is has excellent crystal clear reception, Its design makes it very simple to use and has done around good job for us.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor
nats5125
18/10/2011
United Kingdom
Very Good Baby monitor
This Baby monitor is has excellent crystal clear reception, Its design makes it very simple to use and has done around good job for us.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor