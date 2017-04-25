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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa £10 alennusta

  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
  • Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips Avent Audio MonitorsDECT-itkuhälytin

SCD570/00

4
| (16) Arviot
Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi
Uusi, edistynyt DECT SCD570/00 -itkuhälytin antaa sinulle luotettavan yhteyden lapseen. Hälyttimessä on erittäin selkeä äänentoisto, lämpötilan säätö sekä rauhoittava yövalo ja sillä voi toistaa kehtolauluja.
Näytä kaikki edut

Edistynyttä valvontaa sinulle ja lapselle

Luotettavin yhteys lapseesi

  • Täydellisen varma yhteys

  • Yövalo ja kehtolauluja

  • TalkBack-toiminto

  • Värinähälytys

DECT-tekniikka estää häiriöt ja takaa yksityisyyden

DECT-tekniikka estää häiriöt ja takaa yksityisyyden

DECT-tekniikka estää muista itkuhälyttimistä, langattomista puhelimista tai matkapuhelimista aiheutuvat häiriöt. Turvallinen, salaustekniikalla suojattu yhteys takaa yksityisyyden, joten vain sinä kuulet oman lapsesi äänen.

DECT-tekniikka takaa täydellisen kirkkaan äänen

DECT-tekniikka takaa täydellisen kirkkaan äänen

Pieninkin äännähdys kuuluu selvästi. DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) -tekniikka takaa laadukkaan, selkeän äänen, joten kuulet lapsesi äänet aina, kun haluat.

Energiaa säästävä Smart ECO -tila

Energiaa säästävä Smart ECO -tila

Ainutlaatuinen Smart ECO -tila pienentää automaattisesti lähetystehoa ja pidentää akunkestoa. Mitä lähempänä lasta olet, sitä vähemmän yhteystehoa tarvitaan (ei saatavana Yhdysvalloissa ja Kanadassa).

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.0

5:stä

16

Arviot

2

25/04/2017

Norge

Norge

Har det man trenger, norsk språk mangler.

God rekkevidde, tydelig lyd. Enkel å sette opp og bruke. Norsk meny språk mangler på min, men gjør ikke så mye.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Audio Monitors SCD570/00 DECT Baby Monitor

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Audio Monitors SCD570/00 DECT Baby Monitor

02/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Reliable, clear, long battery life

An excellent monitor. Parent unit battery life so long I no longer worry about it, the cradle is very convenient for charging (worth the upgrade over the 560 if only for that feature). I picked it up for a good price on sale but would happily have paid full price knowing how good it is. Range is superb, stretches full length of our garden, only got it to warn out of range at the end of the in-laws 1/2 acre field..! Sound very clear, talkback function useful and it’s been flawlessly reliable (used daily for 2.5 years, dropped handset a few times, original batteries still give good life). I have two complaints though: 1. Bit of a software flaw with the parent unit. When keylocked it’s still possible to switch the parent unit off in the normal way! Admittedly only once, but I found it had inadvertently switched off in my pocket whilst keylocked. 2. If you have a power cut the base unit does not power on. It would be useful if the unit defaulted on when plugged in to avoid having to re-enter room to switch on. Overall though, these are minor and extremely pleased with performance and reliability. Thoroughly recommended.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Audio Monitors SCD570/01 DECT Baby Monitor

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Audio Monitors SCD570/01 DECT Baby Monitor

10/01/2022

Nederland

Nederland

hele fijne Babyfoon

Hij doet wat hij moet doen, Duidelijke hoorbaar wanneer ons kleintje wakker is en ook het nachtlampje is niet te fel maar precies goed. Hij is makkelijk in gebruik!

Edut

Heel makkelijk in gebruik

Haitat

geen camera maar eigenlijk ook niet nodig, je leert de geluidjes van je kleintje snel genoeg kennen

Arvioitu tuote: Audio Monitors SCD570/00 DECT-babyfoon

Arvioitu tuote: Audio Monitors SCD570/00 DECT-babyfoon

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  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Itkuhälyttimen kuuluvuusalue vaihtelee ympäristön ja häiriöitä aiheuttavien tekijöiden mukaan.