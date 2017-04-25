2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCD570/00
Täydellisen varma yhteys
Yövalo ja kehtolauluja
TalkBack-toiminto
Värinähälytys
DECT-tekniikka estää muista itkuhälyttimistä, langattomista puhelimista tai matkapuhelimista aiheutuvat häiriöt. Turvallinen, salaustekniikalla suojattu yhteys takaa yksityisyyden, joten vain sinä kuulet oman lapsesi äänen.
Pieninkin äännähdys kuuluu selvästi. DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) -tekniikka takaa laadukkaan, selkeän äänen, joten kuulet lapsesi äänet aina, kun haluat.
Ainutlaatuinen Smart ECO -tila pienentää automaattisesti lähetystehoa ja pidentää akunkestoa. Mitä lähempänä lasta olet, sitä vähemmän yhteystehoa tarvitaan (ei saatavana Yhdysvalloissa ja Kanadassa).
4.0
5:stä
16
Arviot
Nils
25/04/2017
Norge
Har det man trenger, norsk språk mangler.
God rekkevidde, tydelig lyd. Enkel å sette opp og bruke. Norsk meny språk mangler på min, men gjør ikke så mye.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Audio Monitors SCD570/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Audio Monitors SCD570/00 DECT Baby Monitor
Will888
02/05/2018
United Kingdom
Reliable, clear, long battery life
An excellent monitor. Parent unit battery life so long I no longer worry about it, the cradle is very convenient for charging (worth the upgrade over the 560 if only for that feature). I picked it up for a good price on sale but would happily have paid full price knowing how good it is. Range is superb, stretches full length of our garden, only got it to warn out of range at the end of the in-laws 1/2 acre field..! Sound very clear, talkback function useful and it’s been flawlessly reliable (used daily for 2.5 years, dropped handset a few times, original batteries still give good life). I have two complaints though: 1. Bit of a software flaw with the parent unit. When keylocked it’s still possible to switch the parent unit off in the normal way! Admittedly only once, but I found it had inadvertently switched off in my pocket whilst keylocked. 2. If you have a power cut the base unit does not power on. It would be useful if the unit defaulted on when plugged in to avoid having to re-enter room to switch on. Overall though, these are minor and extremely pleased with performance and reliability. Thoroughly recommended.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Audio Monitors SCD570/01 DECT Baby Monitor
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Audio Monitors SCD570/01 DECT Baby Monitor
de gouw
10/01/2022
Nederland
hele fijne Babyfoon
Hij doet wat hij moet doen, Duidelijke hoorbaar wanneer ons kleintje wakker is en ook het nachtlampje is niet te fel maar precies goed. Hij is makkelijk in gebruik!
Edut
Heel makkelijk in gebruik
Haitat
geen camera maar eigenlijk ook niet nodig, je leert de geluidjes van je kleintje snel genoeg kennen
Arvioitu tuote: Audio Monitors SCD570/00 DECT-babyfoon
Arvioitu tuote: Audio Monitors SCD570/00 DECT-babyfoon
Itkuhälyttimen kuuluvuusalue vaihtelee ympäristön ja häiriöitä aiheuttavien tekijöiden mukaan.