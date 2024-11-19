2 vuoden takuu
Säästä 20%
4 pulloa
Pulloharja
Ultra soft tutti
Natural Response pullotutti toimii vauvan luonnollisen syömisrytmin tahtiin ja helpottaa rinta ja pulloruokinnan yhdistämistä. Tutissa on ainutlaatuinen aukko, joka päästää maitoa vain vauvan aktiivisesti juodessa. Maidon tulo loppuu, kun juominen loppuu, ja vauva voi niellä ja hengittää rauhassa.
Jokainen vauva syö omalla tavallaan ja kehittyy omaan tahtiinsa. Olemme suunnitelleet tutteja useille eri virtausnopeuksille, jotta voit löytää juuri sopivan omalle vauvallesi ja mukauttaa tuttipullon tarpeen mukaan. Kaikki Natural Response -tutit on valmistettu pehmeästä silikonista.
Kaikki vauvat oppivat omaan tahtiinsa. Imeminenkin on taito, jonka osa vauvoista oppii nopeammin kuin toiset. Siksi jotkut vauvat saattavat aluksi hyötyä First Flow -tutista (tuttikoko 0) ennen Natural Response -tutteihin siirtymistä. Siirry käyttämään First Flow -tuttia, jos 50 millilitran juomiseen Natural Response -tutilla kuluu yli 20 minuuttia. Jos vauva taas vaikuttaa turhautuneelta tai leikkii tutilla sen sijaan, että joisi siitä, vaihda tuttiin, jonka virtausnopeus on suurempi. Jos syöttöongelmat jatkuvat, ota yhteyttä terveydenhuollon ammattilaiseen.
4.7
5:stä
66
Arviot
95%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Diana24@
19/11/2024
Danmark
Good 👍
these bottles are the best! nothing gets lost, convenient measuring cup for liquid and the child is delighted, I think he even started asking to eat more with this bottle from Philips
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Natural Response SCD657/11 Gavesæt til baby
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Natural Response SCD657/11 Gavesæt til baby
Staceylou
03/09/2024
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Brillant features you wouldn’t want anything else
Brillant I thought it was just going to be a camera but it plays songs and settles the children. Perfect view and clear if your going to get a baby monitor this is what you need
Edut
Brillant
Haitat
Can’t fault
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Kirstlou94
29/08/2024
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Great bottles!
I had the same brand with my first born as my newborn now, and they are still just as good as they were 10 years ago. My baby loves them, she drinks out from them very comfortably havent had any issus with colic as of yet and shes 1 half months old now. She loves the dummy also! The bottle cleaner has also really come in handy cleaning the bottles, it isnt the best of brushes as still get residue ive noticed but bit more scrubbing and nice and clean. Great size bottles for newborn and few months older, differentflow teets also. Overall very happy with the bottles.
Edut
Great for colic. Bottles the best and dummy is perfect!
Haitat
Not the best brush.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.
Natural Response pullotutti päästää maitoa vain vauvan aktiivisesti juodessa. Vauva saa juoda, niellä ja hengittää omaan luonnolliseen rytmiinsä, aivan kuten rinnalla.