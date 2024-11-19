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  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
  • Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia

-20% alennus koodi: WBFW26

Philips Avent Natural ResponseNatural vauvanlahjapakkaus

SCD657/11

4.7
| (66) Arviot | 95% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia
Rauhalliseen ja miellyttävään ruokintaan. Natural Response pullotutin avulla vauva voi imeä, niellä ja hengittää omassa rytmissään. AirFree venttiili ei päästä ilmaa vauvan vatsaan ja antaa näin lisäsuojaa koliikilta, suolistokaasun kertymiseltä ja refluksilta.
Näytä kaikki edut

Säästä 20%

WBFW26
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki kaikkialla maailmassa1

Pullotutti, joka toimii samalla periaatteella kuin oikea nänni*

Sama rytmi kuin rintaruokinnassa auttaa vähentämään ongelmia

  • 4 pulloa

  • Pulloharja

  • Ultra soft tutti

Pullotutti päästää maitoa vauvan juodessa aktiivisesti

Pullotutti päästää maitoa vauvan juodessa aktiivisesti

Natural Response pullotutti toimii vauvan luonnollisen syömisrytmin tahtiin ja helpottaa rinta ja pulloruokinnan yhdistämistä. Tutissa on ainutlaatuinen aukko, joka päästää maitoa vain vauvan aktiivisesti juodessa. Maidon tulo loppuu, kun juominen loppuu, ja vauva voi niellä ja hengittää rauhassa.

Valitse tutti vauvalle oikean virtauksen mukaan

Valitse tutti vauvalle oikean virtauksen mukaan

Jokainen vauva syö omalla tavallaan ja kehittyy omaan tahtiinsa. Olemme suunnitelleet tutteja useille eri virtausnopeuksille, jotta voit löytää juuri sopivan omalle vauvallesi ja mukauttaa tuttipullon tarpeen mukaan. Kaikki Natural Response -tutit on valmistettu pehmeästä silikonista.

Oikean tutin löytäminen on tärkeää

Oikean tutin löytäminen on tärkeää

Kaikki vauvat oppivat omaan tahtiinsa. Imeminenkin on taito, jonka osa vauvoista oppii nopeammin kuin toiset. Siksi jotkut vauvat saattavat aluksi hyötyä First Flow -tutista (tuttikoko 0) ennen Natural Response -tutteihin siirtymistä. Siirry käyttämään First Flow -tuttia, jos 50 millilitran juomiseen Natural Response -tutilla kuluu yli 20 minuuttia. Jos vauva taas vaikuttaa turhautuneelta tai leikkii tutilla sen sijaan, että joisi siitä, vaihda tuttiin, jonka virtausnopeus on suurempi. Jos syöttöongelmat jatkuvat, ota yhteyttä terveydenhuollon ammattilaiseen.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.7

5:stä

66

Arviot

95%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3

19/11/2024

Danmark

Danmark

Good 👍

these bottles are the best! nothing gets lost, convenient measuring cup for liquid and the child is delighted, I think he even started asking to eat more with this bottle from Philips

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Natural Response SCD657/11 Gavesæt til baby

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Natural Response SCD657/11 Gavesæt til baby

03/09/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brillant features you wouldn’t want anything else

Brillant I thought it was just going to be a camera but it plays songs and settles the children. Perfect view and clear if your going to get a baby monitor this is what you need

Edut

Brillant

Haitat

Can’t fault

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

29/08/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great bottles!

I had the same brand with my first born as my newborn now, and they are still just as good as they were 10 years ago. My baby loves them, she drinks out from them very comfortably havent had any issus with colic as of yet and shes 1 half months old now. She loves the dummy also! The bottle cleaner has also really come in handy cleaning the bottles, it isnt the best of brushes as still get residue ive noticed but bit more scrubbing and nice and clean. Great size bottles for newborn and few months older, differentflow teets also. Overall very happy with the bottles.

Edut

Great for colic. Bottles the best and dummy is perfect!

Haitat

Not the best brush.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 

  1. Natural Response pullotutti päästää maitoa vain vauvan aktiivisesti juodessa. Vauva saa juoda, niellä ja hengittää omaan luonnolliseen rytmiinsä, aivan kuten rinnalla.