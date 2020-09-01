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  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
  • Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventNatural-tutti

SCF043/27

4.4
| (109) Arviot | 85% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan
Erittäin pehmeän tutin joustava spiraalirakenne mukailee oikean rinnan muotoa. Kohokuviointi lisää mukavuutta ja rinnanmuotoisesta tutista vauva saa oikeanlaisen otteen. Edistää rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistämistä.
Näytä kaikki edut
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki kaikkialla maailmassa1

Erittäin pehmeä ja joustava tutti

Helppo yhdistää rintaruokintaan

  • 2 kappaletta

  • Keskinopea virtaus

  • Yli 3 kk

Luonnollinen ote leveästä rinnanmuotoisesta tutista

Luonnollinen ote leveästä rinnanmuotoisesta tutista

Leveä, rinnanmuotoinen tutti tukee oikeanlaista otetta ja sen avulla rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistäminen helpottuu.

Erittäin pehmeä tutti jäljittelee rinnan tuntua

Erittäin pehmeä tutti jäljittelee rinnan tuntua

Erittäin pehmeän tutin kohokuviointi jäljittelee rinnan tuntua.

Joustava spiraalimuoto ja mukavuutta lisäävä kohokuviointi

Joustava spiraalimuoto ja mukavuutta lisäävä kohokuviointi

Joustavan spiraalimuodon ja mukavuutta lisäävän kohokuvioinnin ansiosta tutti ei painu kasaan, joten ruokailu sujuu miellyttävästi ja ilman keskeytyksiä.

Tekniset tiedot

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.4

5:stä

109

Arviot

85%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

01/09/2020

Sverige

Sverige

The shape is perfect.

Shape is perfect for my baby’s mouth. It’s confortable and safe

Edut

My daughter loves the shape!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF045/27 Natural-napp

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF045/27 Natural-napp

02/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

As close to nature intended!

These teats are great! We have been breastfeeding our little one for just over 12 months. We tried bottle feeding a few months ago but he would not take to the bottle at all and pushed it straight out. These teats are different to other teats I have seen with indentations around the outer edge, which presumably is more akin to the nipple. I was surprised and excited to see him seemingly take to bottle feeding effortlessly with this teat. He also does not seem to have as much wind after feeding and so it has an effective anti-colic function. It must be ‘natural’, as it is so aptly named, for my little one certainly finds it so! Needless to say that we will continue using these teats for the time he is bottle feeding. Great job Philips!

Edut

Designed to be more akin to nipple, natural feeling for baby, anti-colic

Haitat

None at all.

Arvioitu tuote: SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

Arvioitu tuote: SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

13/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really is a good product and true to description

I really like this product i gave 5 stars because the description is true to what it says, similar to a breast, not to fast flowing & is smooth and flexible for my babies combination feeding ( breastfeed & bottle) I would recommend this product to my friends and family or anyone considering this product.

Edut

Soft, flexible, breast like shape.

Haitat

Non.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 

  1. 0 % BPA, asetuksen 10/2011/EU mukaan