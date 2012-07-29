2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
0-6 kk
Helpottaa Philips Avent -tutin poistamista milloin tahansa
Litteät ja symmetriset pisaranmuotoiset Philips Avent -tutit ottavat huomioon vauvan kitalaen, hampaiden ja ikenien kehityksen – vaikka tutti päätyisi suuhun väärin päin.
Philips Avent -silikonitutti on mauton ja hajuton, joten vauvasi on helpompi tottua siihen. Silikoni on sileää, pehmeää, läpinäkyvää ja helppo puhdistaa, eikä se tule tahmaiseksi. Tutti on vahva ja pitkäkestoinen, eikä se menetä muotoaan tai väriään ajan myötä.
5.0
5:stä
6
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
SRiffat
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
the product is good
My hubby buy it for the baby and it was good.my baby loves to play with it or sometimes she just go to sleep by putting in her mouth after a while.
Arvioitu tuote: SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Arvioitu tuote: SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Best dummy you can buy
Great dummy, comes in so many colours and is robust after months of use
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Sebastian01
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great product :)
My baby loved this type of soother. I had tried a few other brands on him first but this type was the only one he would take to. They are well made and being orthodontic makes it even better for a little one's mouth. Would highly reccomend to everyone who is planning on giving their baby a soother.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Perustuu vuonna 2024 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 8 139 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.