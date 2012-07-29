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Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

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Kaikki sarjat

  • Tehokas ilman kulku suojaa herkkää ihoa
  • Tehokas ilman kulku suojaa herkkää ihoa
  • Tehokas ilman kulku suojaa herkkää ihoa
  • Tehokas ilman kulku suojaa herkkää ihoa
  • Tehokas ilman kulku suojaa herkkää ihoa
  • Tehokas ilman kulku suojaa herkkää ihoa

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventModernit Freeflow-tutit

SCF132/32

5
| (6) Arviot | 100% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Tehokas ilman kulku suojaa herkkää ihoa
Anatomiset, taipuisat ja symmetriset Avent-tutit ottavat huomioon vauvan kitalaen, hampaiden ja ikenien kehityksen. Kaikki Avent-tutit on valmistettu silikonista, ja ne ovat mauttomia ja hajuttomia. Värivalikoima voi vaihdella.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki kaikkialla maailmassa1

Freeflow-suojukset ja nykyaikainen kuviointi.

Tehokas ilman kulku suojaa herkkää ihoa

  • 0-6 kk

Turvarengas

Turvarengas

Helpottaa Philips Avent -tutin poistamista milloin tahansa

Anatominen, symmetrinen ja taipuva tutti

Anatominen, symmetrinen ja taipuva tutti

Litteät ja symmetriset pisaranmuotoiset Philips Avent -tutit ottavat huomioon vauvan kitalaen, hampaiden ja ikenien kehityksen – vaikka tutti päätyisi suuhun väärin päin.

Käyttäjäystävälliset silikonitutit

Käyttäjäystävälliset silikonitutit

Philips Avent -silikonitutti on mauton ja hajuton, joten vauvasi on helpompi tottua siihen. Silikoni on sileää, pehmeää, läpinäkyvää ja helppo puhdistaa, eikä se tule tahmaiseksi. Tutti on vahva ja pitkäkestoinen, eikä se menetä muotoaan tai väriään ajan myötä.

Tekniset tiedot

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

5.0

5:stä

6

Arviot

100%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

4
3
2
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

the product is good

My hubby buy it for the baby and it was good.my baby loves to play with it or sometimes she just go to sleep by putting in her mouth after a while.

Arvioitu tuote: SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers

Arvioitu tuote: SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best dummy you can buy

Great dummy, comes in so many colours and is robust after months of use

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product :)

My baby loved this type of soother. I had tried a few other brands on him first but this type was the only one he would take to. They are well made and being orthodontic makes it even better for a little one's mouth. Would highly reccomend to everyone who is planning on giving their baby a soother.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2024 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 8 139 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 