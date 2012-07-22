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  • Pehmeä nokka

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Philips AventPehmeät nokat

SCF146/02

4.6
| (5) Arviot | 100% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Pehmeä nokka
Pehmeät Philips Avent -nokat on tarkoitettu herkille ikenille, ja ne ovat ihanteellisia siirryttäessä rinta- tai pulloruokinnasta mukiin. Niissä on juomista helpottava venttiili, joka on helppo puhdistaa ja ehkäisee läikkymistä.
Näytä kaikki edut

Ei läikytä, helppo juoda

Pehmeä nokka

  • Yli 6 kk

  • Valkoinen

  • Kaksoispakkaus

Yhteensopiva Philips Avent -tuttipullojen ja -mukien kanssa

Yhteensopiva kaikkien Philips Avent -tuttipullojen ja -mukien kanssa lukuun ottamatta lasipulloja sekä isojen lasten Grown-up- ja My First Big Kid -mukeja. Kokeile eri tuotteita ja löydä lapsellesi parhaiten sopiva yhdistelmä.

Patentoitu läikkymätön venttiili

Helppo käyttää, helppo puhdistaa

Pehmeä nokka

Pehmeä nokka

Herkille ikenille

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Arviot

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4.6

5:stä

5

Arviot

100%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2
1

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ideal first spout

We got this spout to go on the bottles we had been using with teats that our DD seemed to spend more time messing around with than drinking from. On the first try she spent most of the time chewing on it with the odd drink, on the second go she drank the whole bottle and hasn't stopped since. I think this is the ideal first spout as it is soft on her mouth and a very easy to use and fit.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF146/02 Soft spouts

26/11/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great thing! Comfortable to use, easy to clean and what is main - no mess around when the full bottle drops on the floor or fulls on side in your bag.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF146/02 Soft spouts

20/06/2014

France

France

Colère!

Il est indéniable que ce produit est excellent, très pratique lorsqu'on a des enfants tout-petits. Mais voilà, j'ai le malheur d'avoir perdu la valve anti-fuites. Je ne dois pas être la seule... pourtant, AVENT PHILIPS ne vend ses becs souples que par 2 et pour (presque) le prix d'une nouvelle tasse! Cela me met particulièrement en colère. Ma tasse est maintenant inutilisable et je suis obligée de jeter l'ancienne et d'en acheter une nouvelle?? Je trouve cela inadmissible. Il est temps que cette logique cesse!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.