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Tuotanto lopetettu
Yli 6 kk
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Yhteensopiva kaikkien Philips Avent -tuttipullojen ja -mukien kanssa lukuun ottamatta lasipulloja sekä isojen lasten Grown-up- ja My First Big Kid -mukeja. Kokeile eri tuotteita ja löydä lapsellesi parhaiten sopiva yhdistelmä.
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4.6
5:stä
5
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
AJOkay
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Ideal first spout
We got this spout to go on the bottles we had been using with teats that our DD seemed to spend more time messing around with than drinking from. On the first try she spent most of the time chewing on it with the odd drink, on the second go she drank the whole bottle and hasn't stopped since. I think this is the ideal first spout as it is soft on her mouth and a very easy to use and fit.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF146/02 Soft spouts
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF146/02 Soft spouts
Morgan83
26/11/2010
United Kingdom
Great thing! Comfortable to use, easy to clean and what is main - no mess around when the full bottle drops on the floor or fulls on side in your bag.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF146/02 Soft spouts
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF146/02 Soft spouts
Nattybridge
20/06/2014
France
Colère!
Il est indéniable que ce produit est excellent, très pratique lorsqu'on a des enfants tout-petits. Mais voilà, j'ai le malheur d'avoir perdu la valve anti-fuites. Je ne dois pas être la seule... pourtant, AVENT PHILIPS ne vend ses becs souples que par 2 et pour (presque) le prix d'une nouvelle tasse! Cela me met particulièrement en colère. Ma tasse est maintenant inutilisable et je suis obligée de jeter l'ancienne et d'en acheter une nouvelle?? Je trouve cela inadmissible. Il est temps que cette logique cesse!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF146/02 Soft spouts
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF146/02 Soft spouts