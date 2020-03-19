2 vuoden takuu
Irrotettava valumisastia
Avoimen muotoilun ansiosta ilma pääsee virtaamaan vapaasti ja vesi haihtuu helposti, mikä nopeuttaa kuivumista.
Irrotettava valumisastia pitää pöydän kuivana ja puhtaana
Tilaa kaikille vauvasi päivittäisille syöttötarvikkeille: 8 pullolle, rintapumpulle ja tuteille. Sopii kaikenkokoisille pulloille (enintään 330 ml).
4.8
5:stä
126
Arviot
99%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
halloumi09
19/03/2020
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Great space saver and easy to clean
I Love this drying rack , used for my sons bottles. Love the fact that it keeps them all together so none go astray, but it's also space saving. Made with a great material which also makes it easy to wash also
Edut
Acts as a great space saver, and easy to wash
Haitat
nothing
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles
Harte46
15/03/2020
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Great product
Really good drier, i used this for the wider bottles and it was perfect. Easy to clean.
Edut
Very good for wide bottles, not flimsy.
Haitat
Not sure would take 8 bottles that easy.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles
taztaz67
13/03/2020
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Excellent
A fantastic product. Easy to assemble and very sturdy. Easy to clean and can be flat packed if needed. Perfect for keeping and drying all your babies bottles etc in one place. Fits more on than you think and only takes up a small space on your work surface. Will hold your bottles and your breast pump easily. Bottles dry quicker with no water marks. Easy to drain off excess water. This drying rack is just perfect. You can also use it to help dry your piping bags and washing up gloves. You will not be disappointed so buy now and make your life easier.
Edut
Compact. Holds many items. Easy to clean. Can be flat packed. Drys items quicker.
Haitat
None
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.