This Phillip's drying rack is amazing! It's great for when I've washed the bottles and not want them to touch anything else as it separates them. The quality of the tongs are great and durable. I like that it can fit a lot of bottle on there at a time and if your someone who accumulates a lot of dirty bottles throughout the day like I am then this is great! The tongs/branches are also detachable sl you can configure it to how you want without the worry of having too many tongs or too little. It is very easy to clean as the tray is detachable so you dont need to worry about a build up of lime scale and dirt.