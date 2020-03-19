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  • Kuivaa puhtaasti ja siististi
  • Kuivaa puhtaasti ja siististi
  • Kuivaa puhtaasti ja siististi
  • Kuivaa puhtaasti ja siististi

Philips AventKuivausteline

SCF149

4.8
| (126) Arviot | 99% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Kuivaa puhtaasti ja siististi
Philips Avent -kuivaustelineessä kuivatat vauvan tuttipullot ja muut tarvikkeet puhtaasti ja siististi. Teline on suunniteltu joustavaksi, joten siinä on irrotettava valumisastia ja tilaa eri kokoisille pulloille.
Näytä kaikki edut
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki kaikkialla maailmassa1

Kuivaa puhtaasti ja siististi

  • Irrotettava valumisastia

Avoimen muotoilun ansiosta ilma pääsee virtaamaan vapaasti

Avoimen muotoilun ansiosta ilma pääsee virtaamaan vapaasti

Avoimen muotoilun ansiosta ilma pääsee virtaamaan vapaasti ja vesi haihtuu helposti, mikä nopeuttaa kuivumista.

Irrotettava valumisastia pitää pöydän kuivana

Irrotettava valumisastia pitää pöydän kuivana

Irrotettava valumisastia pitää pöydän kuivana ja puhtaana

Sopii kaikenkokoisille pulloille: 8 pulloa, pumppu ja tutit

Sopii kaikenkokoisille pulloille: 8 pulloa, pumppu ja tutit

Tilaa kaikille vauvasi päivittäisille syöttötarvikkeille: 8 pullolle, rintapumpulle ja tuteille. Sopii kaikenkokoisille pulloille (enintään 330 ml).

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Arviot

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4.8

5:stä

126

Arviot

99%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

19/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great space saver and easy to clean

I Love this drying rack , used for my sons bottles. Love the fact that it keeps them all together so none go astray, but it's also space saving. Made with a great material which also makes it easy to wash also

Edut

Acts as a great space saver, and easy to wash

Haitat

nothing

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

15/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Really good drier, i used this for the wider bottles and it was perfect. Easy to clean.

Edut

Very good for wide bottles, not flimsy.

Haitat

Not sure would take 8 bottles that easy.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

13/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

A fantastic product. Easy to assemble and very sturdy. Easy to clean and can be flat packed if needed. Perfect for keeping and drying all your babies bottles etc in one place. Fits more on than you think and only takes up a small space on your work surface. Will hold your bottles and your breast pump easily. Bottles dry quicker with no water marks. Easy to drain off excess water. This drying rack is just perfect. You can also use it to help dry your piping bags and washing up gloves. You will not be disappointed so buy now and make your life easier.

Edut

Compact. Holds many items. Easy to clean. Can be flat packed. Drys items quicker.

Haitat

None

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF149 Baby bottle drying rack for up to 8 bottles

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  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 