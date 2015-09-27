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Philips AventComfort-rinnansuojukset

SCF157/02

3.9
| (23) Arviot
Mukavuutta ja suojaa
Pehmeät Philips Avent SCF157/02 -rinnansuojukset asetetaan rintaliiveihin, joissa ne suojaavat nännejä hankautumilta ja keräävät ylimääräisen rintamaidon.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki joka puolella maailmaa1

Yhteensopivat tuotteet
Tuttipullon sterilointilaite

Tuttipullon sterilointilaite

SCF291/01

Sterilointilaite

Sterilointilaite

SCF293/01

Sterilointilaite

Sterilointilaite

SCF293/02

Rintamaidon säilytyspussit

Rintamaidon säilytyspussit

SCF603/50

Erittäin mukavat rinnansuojukset

Mukavuutta ja suojaa

  • 2 kpl

Kerää ylimääräisen rintamaidon

Philips Avent -maidonkerääjät (ei reikiä) keräävät ylimääräisen maidon ruokinnan aikana tai käytettäessä rintapumppua.

Vähentää turvotusta

Suojaa arkoja nännejä

Ilmastoitu rakenne suojaa arkoja tai haavaisia nännejä ja nopeuttaa paranemista. Hellä paine vähentää turvotusta. Reikien kautta ilma pääsee kiertämään.

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Arviot

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3.9

5:stä

23

Arviot

27/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Godsend

I used these for the first time today and they are a GODSEND. I have a huge problem with leaking and this is my greatest anxiety if i'm going out. My clothes would literally be drenched. I was not interested in 'saving' the leaked milk (although this is an advantage) but just wanted a solution to the leaking. These literally saved not only my clothes but also my self confidence. Every so often I'd pop to the loo to empty and wash them out. Yes the do have an odd shape but I just wore a scarf to cover my chest so noone could see anyway. So so so so happy with this product.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

25/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

my mum was using these 30 years ago and recommend these to me when I got pregnant, so looked in shops and talked to people about them but no-one had never heard of them, so ordered online and iv been using them constantly now for 6 weeks. How do people not know about this, people soon said 'wish I had known about them' it's a great product I don't know what I would of done without them. Only thing is they can tend to leak sometimes.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

05/10/2024

France

France

Pour recueillir le lait

Acheté pour bébé 1 il y'a 8 ans, allaitement difficile avec crevasses, ça m'a bien soulagé. Utilisé pour bébé 2 et 3 aujourd'hui avec un allaitement plus facile afin de recueillir le lait d'un sein quand bébé tête sur l'autre. Permet de me faire un biberon en quelques tétées pour un allaitement mixte sans tarir ma poitrine avec le tire lait juste avant que bébé ne réclame à nouveau. Les grands frères sont ravis de donné le bib et j'habitue bébé au biberon encore douceur ce qui évite les soucis de refus du bib sur un allaitement exclusif assez long. Ils sont confortables et même si ce n'est pas un indispensables je trouve cela bien utile et rentabilisé largement avec 3 bébés.

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Arvioitu tuote: SCF157/02 Coquilles pour mamelons Comfort

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Arvioitu tuote: SCF157/02 Coquilles pour mamelons Comfort

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 

  1. Tämä osa sisältää kuluttajien mielipiteitä tuotteesta. Philips sanoutuu irti kuluttajien tähän osaan lisäämästä sisällöstä, ja siksi tässä mainittuja teknisiä tietoja ja/tai tuotteen käyttöohjeita ei ole tarkoitettu Philipsin virallisiksi tiedoiksi.