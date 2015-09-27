2 vuoden takuu
SCF157/02
2 kpl
Philips Avent -maidonkerääjät (ei reikiä) keräävät ylimääräisen maidon ruokinnan aikana tai käytettäessä rintapumppua.
Ilmastoitu rakenne suojaa arkoja tai haavaisia nännejä ja nopeuttaa paranemista. Hellä paine vähentää turvotusta. Reikien kautta ilma pääsee kiertämään.
3.9
5:stä
23
Arviot
Gurdeep
27/09/2015
United Kingdom
Godsend
I used these for the first time today and they are a GODSEND. I have a huge problem with leaking and this is my greatest anxiety if i'm going out. My clothes would literally be drenched. I was not interested in 'saving' the leaked milk (although this is an advantage) but just wanted a solution to the leaking. These literally saved not only my clothes but also my self confidence. Every so often I'd pop to the loo to empty and wash them out. Yes the do have an odd shape but I just wore a scarf to cover my chest so noone could see anyway. So so so so happy with this product.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing
DeeDeeMwah
25/02/2015
United Kingdom
Brilliant
my mum was using these 30 years ago and recommend these to me when I got pregnant, so looked in shops and talked to people about them but no-one had never heard of them, so ordered online and iv been using them constantly now for 6 weeks. How do people not know about this, people soon said 'wish I had known about them' it's a great product I don't know what I would of done without them. Only thing is they can tend to leak sometimes.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing
Pimbo87
05/10/2024
France
Pour recueillir le lait
Acheté pour bébé 1 il y'a 8 ans, allaitement difficile avec crevasses, ça m'a bien soulagé. Utilisé pour bébé 2 et 3 aujourd'hui avec un allaitement plus facile afin de recueillir le lait d'un sein quand bébé tête sur l'autre. Permet de me faire un biberon en quelques tétées pour un allaitement mixte sans tarir ma poitrine avec le tire lait juste avant que bébé ne réclame à nouveau. Les grands frères sont ravis de donné le bib et j'habitue bébé au biberon encore douceur ce qui évite les soucis de refus du bib sur un allaitement exclusif assez long. Ils sont confortables et même si ce n'est pas un indispensables je trouve cela bien utile et rentabilisé largement avec 3 bébés.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF157/02 Coquilles pour mamelons Comfort
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF157/02 Coquilles pour mamelons Comfort
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.
Tämä osa sisältää kuluttajien mielipiteitä tuotteesta. Philips sanoutuu irti kuluttajien tähän osaan lisäämästä sisällöstä, ja siksi tässä mainittuja teknisiä tietoja ja/tai tuotteen käyttöohjeita ei ole tarkoitettu Philipsin virallisiksi tiedoiksi.