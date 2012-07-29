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Kaikki sarjat

  • Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä
  • Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä
  • Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä
  • Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä
  • Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä
  • Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä
  • Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä
  • Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä
  • Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä
  • Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä
  • Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä
  • Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventEdistykselliset anatomiset tutit

SCF184/14

4.5
| (12) Arviot | 92% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä
Edistyksellinen anatominen Philips Avent SCF184/14 -tutti on suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä. Kaikki tuttimme valmistetaan silikonista, ja ne ovat mauttomia ja hajuttomia. Värivalikoima voi vaihdella.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki kaikkialla maailmassa1

Kehittänyt johtava ortodontian erikoishammaslääkäri Hagemann

Suunniteltu tukemaan hampaiden tervettä kehitystä

  • 6-18 kk

Ainutlaatuiset siivet

Ainutlaatuiset siivet

Anatominen tutti, jossa on ainutlaatuiset siivet, jotka vähentävät ikeniin ja kehittyviin hampaisiin kohdistuvaa painetta. Siivet leventävät tuttia, minkä ansiosta imemisestä aiheutuva paine jakautuu tasaisemmin ja hampaisiin kohdistuu vähemmän painetta.

Muotoiltu tutti

Muotoiltu tutti

Tutti on muotoiltu niin, että lapsen kieli pysyy luonnollisessa asennossa.

Hygieeninen kiinninapsautettava suojus

Hygieeninen kiinninapsautettava suojus

Pitää steriloidut tutit hygieenisinä

Tekniset tiedot

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.5

5:stä

12

Arviot

92%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this is the only dummy my baby took

My baby was a breastfed baby and didnt ever want a dummy just me to comfort her. this started to.become a problem as she would stay on the breast for hours so i thought i would try a dummy. i bought all sorts of dummies which would make my baby gag and everything. i then bought the philips orthadontic ones and my baby took to them straight away. i darent leave one at home as she cries for it when she is tired. the design is great and easy to clean and sterilise and they have caps to keep the teat sterile and clean. brilliant soother

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!

I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!

I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

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  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2024 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 8 139 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 

  1. Älä sido tuttia lapsen kaulaan, koska se aiheuttaa kuristumisvaaran.