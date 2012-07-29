2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
6-18 kk
Anatominen tutti, jossa on ainutlaatuiset siivet, jotka vähentävät ikeniin ja kehittyviin hampaisiin kohdistuvaa painetta. Siivet leventävät tuttia, minkä ansiosta imemisestä aiheutuva paine jakautuu tasaisemmin ja hampaisiin kohdistuu vähemmän painetta.
Tutti on muotoiltu niin, että lapsen kieli pysyy luonnollisessa asennossa.
Pitää steriloidut tutit hygieenisinä
4.5
5:stä
12
Arviot
92%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
sara247
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
this is the only dummy my baby took
My baby was a breastfed baby and didnt ever want a dummy just me to comfort her. this started to.become a problem as she would stay on the breast for hours so i thought i would try a dummy. i bought all sorts of dummies which would make my baby gag and everything. i then bought the philips orthadontic ones and my baby took to them straight away. i darent leave one at home as she cries for it when she is tired. the design is great and easy to clean and sterilise and they have caps to keep the teat sterile and clean. brilliant soother
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Honey786
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!
I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
kitykaty1
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!
I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Perustuu vuonna 2024 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 8 139 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.
Älä sido tuttia lapsen kaulaan, koska se aiheuttaa kuristumisvaaran.