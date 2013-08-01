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Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventKertakäyttöiset liivinsuojat

SCF254/30

4.8

| (13) Arviot | 100% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Miellyttävä ja huomaamaton

Ainutlaatuisten Philips Avent SCF254/30 -liivinsuojien avulla olo on kuiva ja mukava.

Näytä kaikki edut

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Käsikäyttöinen rintapumppu

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Avent-liivinsuojat

Miellyttävä ja huomaamaton

  • 30 päivän liivinsuojat

Ei näy vaatteiden alta

Ei näy vaatteiden alta

Erittäin ohut, ihoa myötäilevä muotoilu. Tarra pitää suojat paikallaan.

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Arviot

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4.8

5:stä

13

Arviot

100%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2
1

01/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

Excellent product other brands dont really compare, individually wrapped these pads are easy to use, comfortable and actually soak up rather then go flat like other brands. I also found that I had to change these less frequently as they stayed comfortable and descreet.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

01/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

Excellent product other brands dont really compare, individually wrapped these pads are easy to use, comfortable and actually soak up rather then go flat like other brands. I also found that I had to change these less frequently as they stayed comfortable and descreet.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Avent breast pad

This is item is excellent no leaks through your outfits.you stay dry and clean. It collects all the leakIng milk keeping you dry. I t works wonder .i only buy Phillips avent breastplate you could go for hours without changing it. But definatly very handy to keep. A spare in your handbag if going long distance etc

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

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