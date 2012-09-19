2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCF260/37
220–240 V
Digitaalinen Philips Avent -pullonlämmitin laskee tarvittavan lämmitysajan automaattisesti ruoan tyypin, määrän ja aloituslämmön perusteella. Ruoka lämpenee tasaisesti ilman kuumia kohtia. Automaattinen virrankatkaisu estää ylikuumenemisen.
Digitaalisella Philips Avent -pullonlämmittimellä voit lämmittää vauvanruoan nopeasti ja tasaisesti. Se lämmittää 125 ml huoneenlämpöistä maitoa alle 2 minuutissa.
Digitaalisen Philips Avent -pullonlämmittimen digitaalinen näyttö on helppokäyttöinen. Siitä näet, miten ruoka lämpenee haluttuun lämpötilaan.
3.0
5:stä
129
Arviot
Amira
19/09/2012
United Kingdom
I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)
I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
mshharris
19/09/2012
United Kingdom
I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)
I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Shellbaby
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Product very useful
I bought this product because I was fed up of waiting to boil the kettle to warm my baby's milk and I wanted something quicker. Initially it took a bit of getting used to but I soon got the hang of it. I have found it very useful and take it if I go somewhere I can plug it in. The only criticism would be that the pots I use for food can not be taken out of the warmer easily, especially when the food is hot. Other than that it's a great piece of equipment.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.
Tuotteen mukana ei toimiteta pulloa
Poikkeus: ei suositella käytettäväksi osittain läpinäkyvän 330 ml:n PP Philips Avent -pullon kanssa.