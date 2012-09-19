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Maksa Klarnalla

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Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

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Kaikki sarjat

  • Nopea, älykäs lämmitys
  • Nopea, älykäs lämmitys
  • Nopea, älykäs lämmitys
  • Nopea, älykäs lämmitys
  • Nopea, älykäs lämmitys
  • Nopea, älykäs lämmitys
  • Nopea, älykäs lämmitys
  • Nopea, älykäs lämmitys
  • Nopea, älykäs lämmitys
  • Nopea, älykäs lämmitys

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventDigitaalinen pullonlämmitin

SCF260/37

3
| (129) Arviot
Nopea, älykäs lämmitys
Digitaalisella pullon- ja vauvanruoanlämmittimellä lämmität vauvan ruoan nopeasti ja turvallisesti. Tekniikka laskee lämmitysajan automaattisesti. Valitse vain muutama asetus ja anna pullonlämmittimen hoitaa loput!
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki joka puolella maailmaa1

Huippunopea, monta lämmitysvaihtoehtoa

Nopea, älykäs lämmitys

  • 220–240 V

Laskee lämmitysajan automaattisesti

Laskee lämmitysajan automaattisesti

Digitaalinen Philips Avent -pullonlämmitin laskee tarvittavan lämmitysajan automaattisesti ruoan tyypin, määrän ja aloituslämmön perusteella. Ruoka lämpenee tasaisesti ilman kuumia kohtia. Automaattinen virrankatkaisu estää ylikuumenemisen.

Höyry lämpenee nopeasti ja tasaisesti

Höyry lämpenee nopeasti ja tasaisesti

Digitaalisella Philips Avent -pullonlämmittimellä voit lämmittää vauvanruoan nopeasti ja tasaisesti. Se lämmittää 125 ml huoneenlämpöistä maitoa alle 2 minuutissa.

Helppokäyttöinen digitaalinen näyttö

Helppokäyttöinen digitaalinen näyttö

Digitaalisen Philips Avent -pullonlämmittimen digitaalinen näyttö on helppokäyttöinen. Siitä näet, miten ruoka lämpenee haluttuun lämpötilaan.

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Arviot

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Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.0

5:stä

129

Arviot

19/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)

I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

19/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)

I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Product very useful

I bought this product because I was fed up of waiting to boil the kettle to warm my baby's milk and I wanted something quicker. Initially it took a bit of getting used to but I soon got the hang of it. I have found it very useful and take it if I go somewhere I can plug it in. The only criticism would be that the pots I use for food can not be taken out of the warmer easily, especially when the food is hot. Other than that it's a great piece of equipment.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 

  1. Tuotteen mukana ei toimiteta pulloa

  2. Poikkeus: ei suositella käytettäväksi osittain läpinäkyvän 330 ml:n PP Philips Avent -pullon kanssa.