2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCF284/02
Hävittää 99,9 % bakteereista
Steriloi 6 minuutissa
6:lle Philips Avent -pullolle
Säädettävä 3-in-1-laite
Sterilointilaitteen ainutlaatuisen modulaarisen rakenteen ansiosta laite on helppo tyhjentää ja täyttää steriloitavilla pulloilla ja tarvikkeilla. Laite vie myös mahdollisimman vähän tilaa keittiön pöydällä.
Tämä sterilointilaite steriloi tuttipullot ja muut tuotteet höyryllä ja hävittää 99,9 % haitallisista bakteereista ilman kemikaaleja. Sen avulla voit varmistua, että tuttipullot ja muut tuotteet ovat aina steriilejä.
Tämä sterilointilaite pitää esineet, kuten tuttipullot ja rintapumput, steriilinä jopa 24 tuntia, jos kansi on suljettuna.
3.7
5:stä
249
Arviot
Mamma
25/10/2016
Suomi
Vahvistettu ostaja
Helpottaa vauvaperheen arkea
Helppo käyttää, nopea ohjelma - päivittäin käytössä
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF284/02 Sähköinen 3-in-1-höyrysterilointilaite
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF284/02 Sähköinen 3-in-1-höyrysterilointilaite
Mummy88
10/07/2018
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Easy to use great design
I love this product it is so convenient as you can pick what basket you need so the size of the items you can sterilise. It is great to find a steriliser that you can fit the weaning equipment in with ease. We have even been on holiday with the steriliser as was so compact and no need so us to worry about the accommodation not having a microwave and buying another. I like that it says safe for 24hours once done and it only takes 6 mins. It is small so fits in our kitchen table without taking over and the lead is generous so you aren’t restricted. It is easy to delimescale when needed. Fits in my larger bottles from USA so would probably fit any brand.
Arvioitu tuote: SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Arvioitu tuote: SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Bettsyj78
07/07/2018
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Great slimline design - easy to use
The steriliser has a slim line design which means it doesn't take up the whole worktop. The power cable is just the correct length to keep it from dangling all over the place. The slim line design is fab but very deceiving as I was able to fit everything into one cycle. This is a fantastic steriliser easy to use. Fast sterilisation cycles and I was fully confident they were sterilised properly and safe for my baby to use.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.