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  • Tehokasta sterilointia mukavasti
  • Tehokasta sterilointia mukavasti
  • Tehokasta sterilointia mukavasti
  • Tehokasta sterilointia mukavasti
  • Tehokasta sterilointia mukavasti
  • Tehokasta sterilointia mukavasti
  • Tehokasta sterilointia mukavasti
  • Tehokasta sterilointia mukavasti
  • Tehokasta sterilointia mukavasti
  • Tehokasta sterilointia mukavasti

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventSähköinen 3-in-1-höyrysterilointilaite

SCF284/02

3.7
| (249) Arviot
Tehokasta sterilointia mukavasti
Säädettävän kokonsa ansiosta Philips Avent 3-in-1 -sähköinen höyrysterilointilaite vie mahdollisimman vähän tilaa keittiössä ja steriloitavat esineet mahtuvat siihen hyvin, olipa kyseessä sitten pienempi tai isompi määrä esineitä.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki joka puolella maailmaa1

Joustava ja helppo täyttäminen

Tehokasta sterilointia mukavasti

  • Hävittää 99,9 % bakteereista

  • Steriloi 6 minuutissa

  • 6:lle Philips Avent -pullolle

  • Säädettävä 3-in-1-laite

Modulaarinen 3-in-1-sterilointilaite

Modulaarinen 3-in-1-sterilointilaite

Sterilointilaitteen ainutlaatuisen modulaarisen rakenteen ansiosta laite on helppo tyhjentää ja täyttää steriloitavilla pulloilla ja tarvikkeilla. Laite vie myös mahdollisimman vähän tilaa keittiön pöydällä.

Luonnollinen höyrysterilointi hävittää 99,9 % haitallisista bakteereista

Luonnollinen höyrysterilointi hävittää 99,9 % haitallisista bakteereista

Tämä sterilointilaite steriloi tuttipullot ja muut tuotteet höyryllä ja hävittää 99,9 % haitallisista bakteereista ilman kemikaaleja. Sen avulla voit varmistua, että tuttipullot ja muut tuotteet ovat aina steriilejä.

Pitää esineet steriilinä jopa 24 tuntia, jos kansi on suljettuna

Pitää esineet steriilinä jopa 24 tuntia, jos kansi on suljettuna

Tämä sterilointilaite pitää esineet, kuten tuttipullot ja rintapumput, steriilinä jopa 24 tuntia, jos kansi on suljettuna.

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Arviot

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Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.7

5:stä

249

Arviot

25/10/2016

Suomi

Suomi

Vahvistettu ostaja

Helpottaa vauvaperheen arkea

Helppo käyttää, nopea ohjelma - päivittäin käytössä

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF284/02 Sähköinen 3-in-1-höyrysterilointilaite

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF284/02 Sähköinen 3-in-1-höyrysterilointilaite

10/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use great design

I love this product it is so convenient as you can pick what basket you need so the size of the items you can sterilise. It is great to find a steriliser that you can fit the weaning equipment in with ease. We have even been on holiday with the steriliser as was so compact and no need so us to worry about the accommodation not having a microwave and buying another. I like that it says safe for 24hours once done and it only takes 6 mins. It is small so fits in our kitchen table without taking over and the lead is generous so you aren’t restricted. It is easy to delimescale when needed. Fits in my larger bottles from USA so would probably fit any brand.

Arvioitu tuote: SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Arvioitu tuote: SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

07/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great slimline design - easy to use

The steriliser has a slim line design which means it doesn't take up the whole worktop. The power cable is just the correct length to keep it from dangling all over the place. The slim line design is fab but very deceiving as I was able to fit everything into one cycle. This is a fantastic steriliser easy to use. Fast sterilisation cycles and I was fully confident they were sterilised properly and safe for my baby to use.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 