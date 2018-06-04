2 vuoden takuu
Juomista helpottava
200 ml
Yli 6 kk
tyttö
.
Venttiili on sisäänrakennettu nokkaan, joten kokoaminen on helppoa ja vaivatonta.
Nokkamukin muotoilun ansiosta pikku kädet saavat siitä hyvän otteen.
4.2
5:stä
109
Arviot
88%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Iris
04/06/2018
Norge
Ny smokk?
Veldig bra kopp!! Er det mulig å få kjøpt ny smokk til flaska? Den er tygd hull i :)
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF551/00 Kopp med tut
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF551/00 Kopp med tut
BertBerry
05/06/2017
United Kingdom
Brilliant
I used these with my daughter when she turned one to get her away from bottles, she took to it instantly. The teet is soft and easy to drink from. I only wish buying extra teets were easier to get and cheaper then a bottle !
Arvioitu tuote: SCF551/15 Spout Cup
Arvioitu tuote: SCF551/15 Spout Cup
ecb91
10/02/2017
United Kingdom
Perfect
I used this for my 10 month old nephew. He hasn't taken well to other cups but instantly took to this one. The bright colours made it appealing and the shape made it easy to hold. I highly recommend this product!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF551/15 Spout Cup
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF551/15 Spout Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.