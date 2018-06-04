My daughter is very very fussy when it comes to bottles that she drinks out of. I bought so many different types and she would throw them to the side and demand her baby bottle. So when I tried these I expected the same results, I was however pleasantly surprised to see she accepted it very easily. I think that as the top Is very flexible similar to the teat on her baby bottle is the reason for the easier transition. The flow is great she doesn't ever choke on getting too much water out of her bottle nor does she seem to take ages drinking due to little coming out. The bottle is nice and easy for her to grip onto with either one or two hands which is good as it means I don't have to hold it for her. It's very easy to take apart and clean ao I don't have to worry about unseen mould hiding. Overall I would recommend this bottle it's perfect for introducing the next stage of drinking for them.