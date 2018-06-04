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Philips AventNokkamuki

SCF551/05

4.2
| (109) Arviot | 88% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Juomista helpottava
Philips Avent -nokkamuki helpottaa sekä taaperoiden että vanhempien arkea. Pehmeän silikoninokan ansiosta juominen on helppoa. Mukissa on vain vähän osia, mikä helpottaa puhdistamista.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Nokkamuki, jonka pehmeä nokka helpottaa juomista

Juomista helpottava

  • Juomista helpottava

  • 200 ml

  • Yli 6 kk

  • poika

Kaikki osat ovat kätevästi konepestäviä

Kaikki osat ovat kätevästi konepestäviä

.

Yksiosainen silikoninokka helpottaa kokoamista

Venttiili on sisäänrakennettu nokkaan, joten kokoaminen on helppoa ja vaivatonta.

Kovera muotoilu varmistaa hyvän otteen

Nokkamukin muotoilun ansiosta pikku kädet saavat siitä hyvän otteen.

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Arviot

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Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.2

5:stä

109

Arviot

88%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

04/06/2018

Norge

Norge

Ny smokk?

Veldig bra kopp!! Er det mulig å få kjøpt ny smokk til flaska? Den er tygd hull i :)

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF551/00 Kopp med tut

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF551/00 Kopp med tut

05/06/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

I used these with my daughter when she turned one to get her away from bottles, she took to it instantly. The teet is soft and easy to drink from. I only wish buying extra teets were easier to get and cheaper then a bottle !

Arvioitu tuote: SCF551/15 Spout Cup

Arvioitu tuote: SCF551/15 Spout Cup

10/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect

I used this for my 10 month old nephew. He hasn't taken well to other cups but instantly took to this one. The bright colours made it appealing and the shape made it easy to hold. I highly recommend this product!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF551/15 Spout Cup

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF551/15 Spout Cup

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 