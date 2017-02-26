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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

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  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
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  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventSCF573/12 Classic+ baby bottle

SCF573/12

4.3

| (126) Arviot | 87% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Näytä kaikki edut
Koliikkia ehkäisevä venttiili vähentää todistetusti koliikkia*

Koliikkia ehkäisevä venttiili vähentää todistetusti koliikkia*

Kliinisesti testattu venttiilijärjestelmä on suunniteltu vähentämään ilmavaivoja ja koliikkia. Vauvan syödessä tutin venttiili estää tyhjiön syntymisen päästämällä ilmaa pulloon ja ohjaa sen pullon peräosaan. Ilma pysyy pullossa eikä pääse vauvan vatsaan, joten ilmavaivat, pulauttelu ja röyhtäily vähenevät.

60 % vähemmän itkuisuutta yöllä*

60 % vähemmän itkuisuutta yöllä*

Koliikkia ehkäisevä Philips Avent -tuttipullo vähentää itkuisuutta. Philips Avent -pulloilla syötetyillä vauvoilla esiintyi 60 % vähemmän itkuisuutta yöllä kuin kilpailevalla koliikkia estävällä pullolla syötetyillä vauvoilla.*

Uurrettu rakenne ei mene kasaan, joten ruokailu ei keskeydy

Uurrettu rakenne ei mene kasaan, joten ruokailu ei keskeydy

Tutin muoto takaa tukevan otteen ja pinnan uurteet estävät tutin painumisen kasaan, joten ruokailu sujuu miellyttävästi ja keskeytyksettä.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
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4.3

5:stä

126

Arviot

87%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

26/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A lovely soft teat that is comfortable for baby.

A good large size allowing for extra milk as my son grew hungrier. The teat is super soft and allows for a steady flow of milk. They are extremely easy to keep clean, with no hidden parts.

Arvioitu tuote: SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

Arvioitu tuote: SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product and easy to adapt to

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. Also a decent size for everyday use.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous product

My little boy is 7 months old now and has started feeding himself with his bottle and this is the perfect size for his little hands. The stream of the milk is fast enough for him to get a constant stream but not too fast for it to cover him. They are so easy to wash as there aren't to many lumps and bumps on the bottle itself

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle

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  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
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  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.