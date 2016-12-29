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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Rintamaidon turvallinen säilytys
  • Rintamaidon turvallinen säilytys
  • Rintamaidon turvallinen säilytys
  • Rintamaidon turvallinen säilytys
  • Rintamaidon turvallinen säilytys
  • Rintamaidon turvallinen säilytys
  • Rintamaidon turvallinen säilytys
  • Rintamaidon turvallinen säilytys

Philips AventRintamaidon säilytyskupit

SCF618/10

4.1
| (138) Arviot
Rintamaidon turvallinen säilytys
Rintamaidon lypsäminen, säilyttäminen ja syöttäminen on helppoa Philipsin uudella säilytyskupilla. Voit steriloida kupin ja käyttää sitä uudelleen Philips Avent -pumpun tai -tuttien kanssa. Yksi järjestelmä, monia mahdollisuuksia.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki joka puolella maailmaa1

Yhteensopivat tuotteet
Single Electric (Corded Use)

Single Electric (Corded Use)
Rintapumppu

SCF395/01

Sähkökäyttöinen rintapumppu

Sähkökäyttöinen rintapumppu

SCF395/31

Sähkökäyttöinen rintapumppu

Sähkökäyttöinen rintapumppu

SCF397/31

Yksiosainen, sähkökäyttöinen ja ladattava

Yksiosainen, sähkökäyttöinen ja ladattava

SCF396/31

Käsikäyttöinen rintapumppu

Käsikäyttöinen rintapumppu

SCF430/20

Rintamaidon säilytyspussit

Rintamaidon säilytyspussit

SCF603/50

Vuotamaton kansi

Rintamaidon turvallinen säilytys

  • Mukana kätevät sovittimet

  • 180 ml

  • 10 kpl

Turvalliseen säilytykseen ja kuljetukseen

Turvalliseen säilytykseen ja kuljetukseen

Philips Avent säilytyskupeissa on kansi, joka suojaa sisältöä säilytyksen ja kuljetuksen aikana.

Helppo päiväyksen ja sisällön merkitseminen

Helppo päiväyksen ja sisällön merkitseminen

Helppo päiväyksen ja sisällön merkitseminen

Helppo päiväyksen ja sisällön merkitseminen

Helppo säilyttää

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

Siirry varaosiin ja lisävarusteisiin

Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.1

5:stä

138

Arviot

29/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Little gems!

These are brilliant, they make storage a complete ease! I would use again and I would recommend

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack

16/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great storage

Perfect for storing food in the freezer, fridge and taking on the go!

Arvioitu tuote: SCF639/05 Food storage cup

Arvioitu tuote: SCF639/05 Food storage cup

10/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love the storage cups!

We got these with the breast pump, and they are a lifesaver! You can freeze the breast milk in them for when mum is out of the house and dad if left to feed. they are big enough for a good amount of milk, and they just make your life easier!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 