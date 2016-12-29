I purchased these breaks milk pots to go with my avent breast pump. I love how they come with 2 breast pump adapters so no need to be filling bottles and pouring elsewhere. Also the adapter allows you to attach an avent teat on to the cup if more convenient for you. The cups are very durable and well made and are easily stackable for storage. I have a few pots already in my freezer and a pot in the fridge with milk for my son to add to his porridge etc. The pots can also be used as baby food pots too and are freezable, microwavable and reusable. They are much easier to use than breast milk storage bags and can be easily labelled as you can write on the side and have the amount in Oz too. Really great purchase. Even when baby is older they will make grey snack pots too so I'm certain they will get lots of use now and in the future. You won't be dissapointment.