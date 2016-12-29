2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCF619/05
180 ml
5 kpl
Philips Avent säilytyskupeissa on kansi, joka suojaa sisältöä säilytyksen ja kuljetuksen aikana.
Helppo päiväyksen ja sisällön merkitseminen
Helppo säilyttää
4.1
5:stä
138
Arviot
Laycie111
29/12/2016
United Kingdom
Little gems!
These are brilliant, they make storage a complete ease! I would use again and I would recommend
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack
Dadweaningtoddler
16/12/2016
United Kingdom
Great storage
Perfect for storing food in the freezer, fridge and taking on the go!
Arvioitu tuote: SCF639/05 Food storage cup
Arvioitu tuote: SCF639/05 Food storage cup
Headstock
10/12/2016
United Kingdom
Love the storage cups!
We got these with the breast pump, and they are a lifesaver! You can freeze the breast milk in them for when mum is out of the house and dad if left to feed. they are big enough for a good amount of milk, and they just make your life easier!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF618/10 Breast milk storage containers - 10-pack
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.