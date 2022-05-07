2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCH550/00
Kylpy- ja makuuhuoneen digitaalisella lämpömittarilla mittaat kätevästi sekä lapsen huoneen että kylvyn lämpötilan. Vauvasi nauttii kylvystä eniten, kun veden lämpötila on 36,5–38 °C. 39-asteinen tai sitä lämpimämpi vesi on liian kuumaa, ja se voi polttaa vauvasi ihoa. Vauva nukkuu mieluiten silloin, kun huoneenlämpö on noin 18 °C.
Lelustandardin mukainen tuote on todettu perusteellisten testien jälkeen vaadittavien standardien mukaiseksi ja turvalliseksi käyttää.
3.1
5:stä
128
Arviot
Lottielou73
07/05/2022
United Kingdom
Mine lasted 11 years!
Battery ran out a couple months ago so binned it as looked like a sealed unit. Looking for a replacement and surprised to see bad reviews. Used as bath thermometer initially but the last 9 for room temperature. Loved it
Edut
Lasted ages
Haitat
None
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
karjanmos
20/12/2017
United Kingdom
Four years later and still going strong
We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
PatrickD
20/12/2017
United Kingdom
Four years later and still going strong
We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer