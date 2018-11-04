2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SHE4205WT/00
12,2 mm:n elementit / avoin takaosa
Nappikuuloke
Kuulokkeiden kevyt mutta kestävä johto sopii täydellisesti menevään elämäntyyliin. Sisäänrakennettu vedonpoistin tekee johdosta erityisen kestävän ja pitkäikäisen.
Modernit metallinkiiltävät yksityiskohdat tuovat särmää klassiseen muotoiluun.
Helppokäyttöisen kaukosäätimen ansiosta voit aloittaa ja keskeyttää kappaleiden toiston ja vastata puheluihin yhdellä painikkeen painalluksella.
3.5
5:stä
12
Arviot
KenMrshll
04/11/2018
United Kingdom
Best for outdoors
The best that I have ever had, because they do not protrude from your ears , so fit perfectly if wearing a beanie hat. Also, they fit very comfortably, in that you do not have to jam them into your ears and yet they do not come out when walking.
Arvioitu tuote: SHE4205BK Headphones with mic
Arvioitu tuote: SHE4205BK Headphones with mic
Pusteblumenstaub
21/12/2022
Deutschland
super Kopfhörer
ie Kopfhörer liegen wunderbar sanft im Ohr, sodass ich auch damit im Liegen hören kann. Der Klang ist gut und auch das Mikrofon gibt einen guten Klang wieder. Die kleine Fernbedienung ist sehr praktisch beim Musik hören, zum Steuern der Lieder. Ich muss somit nicht ständig mein Handy anmachen. Diese Kopfhörer begleiten mich schon eine lange Zeit und ich habe sie schon mehrfach verschenkt.
Edut
siehe oben
Haitat
keine
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHE4205WT Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHE4205WT Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon
JuanB
27/04/2017
España
Magníficos.
Estaba buscando unos auriculares con los que pudiera eschuchar la radio en la cama y poder apoyar la cabeza en la almohada sin que me molestara la presión en la oreja, pues lo he encontrado con este modelo. Incluso a veces me despierto al día siquiente con ellos puestos y sin ninguna molestia. También me van perfectos para hacer footing sin que se muevan. Tienen un sonido muy nítido y unos graves potentes y dulces a la vez.
Arvioitu tuote: SHE4205BK Auriculares con micrófono
Arvioitu tuote: SHE4205BK Auriculares con micrófono