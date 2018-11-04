TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Kevyesti iso ääni.
  • Kevyesti iso ääni.
  • Kevyesti iso ääni.
  • Kevyesti iso ääni.
  • Kevyesti iso ääni.
  • Kevyesti iso ääni.
  • Kevyesti iso ääni.
  • Kevyesti iso ääni.

Tuotanto lopetettu

Kuulokkeet ja mikrofoni

SHE4205WT/00

3.5
| (12) Arviot

Saatavilla

Musta
Musta
Valkoinen
Valkoinen
Kevyesti iso ääni.
Huomaamattomat ja mukavat Philips Flite Hyprlite -kuulokkeet tuottavat selkeän äänen ja kulkevat kätevästi mukana päivän menoissa. Kuulokkeet ovat niin ohuet ja kevyet, että tuskin tunnet niitä korvillasi.
Näytä kaikki edut

Painovoimaa uhmaavat kuulokkeet

Kevyesti iso ääni.

  • 12,2 mm:n elementit / avoin takaosa

  • Nappikuuloke

Vedonpoistimella varustettu kestävä johto

Vedonpoistimella varustettu kestävä johto

Kuulokkeiden kevyt mutta kestävä johto sopii täydellisesti menevään elämäntyyliin. Sisäänrakennettu vedonpoistin tekee johdosta erityisen kestävän ja pitkäikäisen.

Tyylikkäät metallinkiiltävät yksityiskohdat

Tyylikkäät metallinkiiltävät yksityiskohdat

Modernit metallinkiiltävät yksityiskohdat tuovat särmää klassiseen muotoiluun.

Kaukosäädin handsfree-puheluita ja musiikin hallintaa varten

Kaukosäädin handsfree-puheluita ja musiikin hallintaa varten

Helppokäyttöisen kaukosäätimen ansiosta voit aloittaa ja keskeyttää kappaleiden toiston ja vastata puheluihin yhdellä painikkeen painalluksella.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.5

5:stä

12

Arviot

3

04/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best for outdoors

The best that I have ever had, because they do not protrude from your ears , so fit perfectly if wearing a beanie hat. Also, they fit very comfortably, in that you do not have to jam them into your ears and yet they do not come out when walking.

Arvioitu tuote: SHE4205BK Headphones with mic

Arvioitu tuote: SHE4205BK Headphones with mic

21/12/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

super Kopfhörer

ie Kopfhörer liegen wunderbar sanft im Ohr, sodass ich auch damit im Liegen hören kann. Der Klang ist gut und auch das Mikrofon gibt einen guten Klang wieder. Die kleine Fernbedienung ist sehr praktisch beim Musik hören, zum Steuern der Lieder. Ich muss somit nicht ständig mein Handy anmachen. Diese Kopfhörer begleiten mich schon eine lange Zeit und ich habe sie schon mehrfach verschenkt.

Edut

siehe oben

Haitat

keine

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHE4205WT Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHE4205WT Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

27/04/2017

España

España

Magníficos.

Estaba buscando unos auriculares con los que pudiera eschuchar la radio en la cama y poder apoyar la cabeza en la almohada sin que me molestara la presión en la oreja, pues lo he encontrado con este modelo. Incluso a veces me despierto al día siquiente con ellos puestos y sin ninguna molestia. También me van perfectos para hacer footing sin que se muevan. Tienen un sonido muy nítido y unos graves potentes y dulces a la vez.

Arvioitu tuote: SHE4205BK Auriculares con micrófono

Arvioitu tuote: SHE4205BK Auriculares con micrófono

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.