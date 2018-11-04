When I came across this product, I read the decription and was interested into it that I purchased it. Once it came, I tested it in its clarity of sound and the amount of bass it produced, sadly the bass was weak but the sound was very clear. Furthermore, wearing it took less effort and shockingly delivered more than what I was expecting. Also, it sticks into my ear and doesn't fall out like other earphones when I bike. However, it also doesn't block outside voices or sounds. Overall, it is good but not great.