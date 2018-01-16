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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

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Kaikki sarjat

  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
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  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
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  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
  • Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä

Tuotanto lopetettu

Shaver series 5000Sähköparranajokone märkä- ja kuiva-ajoon

SW6700/14

4.6
| (47) Arviot | 93% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä
V-Track PRO tehoaa pitkiinkin ihokarvoihin ilman vetämistä. Itseteroittuvat V-muotoiset V-Track PRO - 72 -terät leikkaavat pidemmänkin sängen ilman vetämistä.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

Maailman suosituin sähköpartakonemerkki1

Nauti V-Track Pro -tehosta!

Huipputehokas parranajo miellyttävästi ja ilman ihoärsytystä

  • V-Track Precision PRO -terät

  • 8-suuntaiset ContourDetect-ajopäät

  • Turbo+-tila

  • SmartClick-tarkkuustrimmeri

V-track Precision PRO -terät takaavat parhaan lopputuloksen pidempääkin sänkeä ajettaessa

V-track Precision PRO -terät takaavat parhaan lopputuloksen pidempääkin sänkeä ajettaessa

Varmista tarkka ajotulos. V-Track Precision PRO -terät asettavat jokaisen karvan, jopa ihonmyötäiset, pitkät ja eripituiset karvat, hellävaraisesti parhaaseen asentoon ajoa varten. Leikkaa 30 % lähempää ja vähemmillä vedoilla ihoa ärsyttämättä.

72 pyörivää terää katkaisevat myös erisuuntaiset karvat

72 pyörivää terää katkaisevat myös erisuuntaiset karvat

72 itseteroittuvaa terää. 151 000 leikkausliikettä minuutissa. Yhtään karvaa ei jää ajelemallesi alueelle riippumatta siitä, mihin suuntaan ne kasvavat.

Ajopäät joustavat 8 eri suuntaan, upea lopputulos

Ajopäät joustavat 8 eri suuntaan, upea lopputulos

8-suuntaiset ContourDetect-ajopäät myötäilevät kasvojen ja kaulan kaarteita tarkasti, joten tavoitat 20 % enemmän karvoja jokaisella vedolla. Saat tarkan ja sileän ajotuloksen.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.6

5:stä

47

Arviot

93%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

1

16/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

The Star Wars special edition is another top class shaver.

As the owner of several Phillips shavers I can say that this Star Wars edition offers a very thorough shave. In fact it is almost comparable with a wet shave. Also I liked the speed and long shaving time from one charge.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

16/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Star Wars special edition is another top class shaver.

As the owner of several Phillips shavers I can say that this Star Wars edition offers a very thorough shave. In fact it is almost comparable with a wet shave. Also I liked the speed and long shaving time from one charge.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

28/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Impressed with the shave

I have not had a Philips shaver for about 30 years, so when i first shaved with this one, i was impressed not only with the quality of the shave, but also how quiet and light it was. While it was never going to shave as close as a wet shave, the results were very good, it was like i had wet shaved a few hours ago, and the stubble was just starting to appear. After using a set of clippers to shave all my hair off, I also shaved my head with it, and that was also a close shave. The only problem i had with it is the on/off switch is placed where you can accidentally switch it off, which i did several times, but i'm sure this is just because i am new to this shaver.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024. 

  1. Leikkaa 30 % lähempää ihoa ja vähemmillä vedoilla verrattuna aiempiin Philipsin tuotteisiin

  2. Leikkaa jopa 20 % enemmän verrattuna Philipsin aiempiin malleihin

  3. Turbo+-tila tuo 20 % lisätehoa