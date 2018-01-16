2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
V-Track Precision PRO -terät
8-suuntaiset ContourDetect-ajopäät
Turbo+-tila
SmartClick-tarkkuustrimmeri
Varmista tarkka ajotulos. V-Track Precision PRO -terät asettavat jokaisen karvan, jopa ihonmyötäiset, pitkät ja eripituiset karvat, hellävaraisesti parhaaseen asentoon ajoa varten. Leikkaa 30 % lähempää ja vähemmillä vedoilla ihoa ärsyttämättä.
72 itseteroittuvaa terää. 151 000 leikkausliikettä minuutissa. Yhtään karvaa ei jää ajelemallesi alueelle riippumatta siitä, mihin suuntaan ne kasvavat.
8-suuntaiset ContourDetect-ajopäät myötäilevät kasvojen ja kaulan kaarteita tarkasti, joten tavoitat 20 % enemmän karvoja jokaisella vedolla. Saat tarkan ja sileän ajotuloksen.
4.6
5:stä
47
Arviot
93%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Leadbeater
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
The Star Wars special edition is another top class shaver.
As the owner of several Phillips shavers I can say that this Star Wars edition offers a very thorough shave. In fact it is almost comparable with a wet shave. Also I liked the speed and long shaving time from one charge.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Leadbeater
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
The Star Wars special edition is another top class shaver.
As the owner of several Phillips shavers I can say that this Star Wars edition offers a very thorough shave. In fact it is almost comparable with a wet shave. Also I liked the speed and long shaving time from one charge.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Kevin65
28/12/2017
United Kingdom
Impressed with the shave
I have not had a Philips shaver for about 30 years, so when i first shaved with this one, i was impressed not only with the quality of the shave, but also how quiet and light it was. While it was never going to shave as close as a wet shave, the results were very good, it was like i had wet shaved a few hours ago, and the stubble was just starting to appear. After using a set of clippers to shave all my hair off, I also shaved my head with it, and that was also a close shave. The only problem i had with it is the on/off switch is placed where you can accidentally switch it off, which i did several times, but i'm sure this is just because i am new to this shaver.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024.
Leikkaa 30 % lähempää ihoa ja vähemmillä vedoilla verrattuna aiempiin Philipsin tuotteisiin
Leikkaa jopa 20 % enemmän verrattuna Philipsin aiempiin malleihin
Turbo+-tila tuo 20 % lisätehoa