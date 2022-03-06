2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Ladyshaver, jossa teräverkko
8 tunnin lataus
4 lisäosaa
Joustava ajopää seuraa vartalon muotoja ja pysyy koko ajan kosketuksissa ihoon, joten ajotulos on taatusti tasainen.
Teräverkon edessä ja takana sijaitsevat pyöristetyt helmikärkiset trimmerit liukuvat tasaisesti ja hellävaraisesti iholla ja suojaavat naarmuilta.
Ergonominen S-mallinen runko mahdollistaa tarkan ohjaamisen sekä luonnolliset ja täsmälliset liikkeet. Ulotut entistä paremmin käsittelemään koko kehoa.
4.3
5:stä
253
Arviot
92%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Moneypenny16
06/03/2022
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Satin Smooth
Bought few months ago and very pleased. Great design making it easy to hold when shaving different areas of the body. Shaver is quieter then expected and the quality of shave is very impressive. Not used in shower as a wet shaver but that is purely because I've never been one to shave in shower. Like the easy clean too so overall a great product whether new to shaving or need a solid shaver as a replacement.
Edut
Design making it easy to hold
Haitat
None
Arvioitu tuote: SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Arvioitu tuote: SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Miai
05/05/2021
United Kingdom
Where Have You Been All My Life!
At last, a smooth shave on my sensitive skin. Easy to use and happy so far.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Barbie1744
22/04/2021
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Fantastic product ,I recommend
An amazing product, I highly recommend it. Easy to use, comfortable, quiet, removes all the hair thoroughly.
Edut
very good
Haitat
yes
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinShave Advanced BRL140/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinShave Advanced BRL140/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver