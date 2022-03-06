[Employee of philipsglobal] I have to admit that I had never used a electric shaver before, so when I tried this one I was incredibly surprised. Being a wet blade user, I loved that you can use this shaver outside the shower and don't need any shaving creams. I found myself watching TV and just casually using this shaver. Not bad, not bad at all. I have very dry skin, so I was afraid that this could hurt, but it absolutely didn't. I'm just so clumsy that I was always cutting myself with razors, but cuts no more! It was such a pleasant experience that I honestly don't know why I haven't tried before. Honestly, a razor it's not that much cheaper and you can probably use this for much longer.