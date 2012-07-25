2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
ladattava
Pitää 3 ajopäätä jatkuvasti läheisessä kosketuksessa ihoon. Tehokas lopputulos nopeasti.
Teräyksikön sisäisen antibakteerisen pinnoitteen ansiosta parranajokoneen voi huuhdella hetkessä puhtaaksi.
Sähköparranajokoneessa on erittäin ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.
4.0
5:stä
224
Arviot
83%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
mjtc
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent Design and Reliability
I have owned the razor for almost 2 years and have had no problems during all that time. I shave regularly and yet don't have to recharge all that often. I get a lot of shaves per charge. It's also easy to transport and durable I have no problem with recommending thos razor!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver
Varnor
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent Design and Reliability
I have owned the razor for almost 2 years and have had no problems during all that time. I shave regularly and yet don't have to recharge all that often. I get a lot of shaves per charge. It's also easy to transport and durable I have no problem with recommending thos razor!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver
MartinR
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
This product has everything
Clean close shave Battery life when charged excellent length before recharge required
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8250/17 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8250/17 Electric shaver
Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024.