TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.
  • Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.
  • Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.
  • Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.
  • Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.
  • Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.
  • Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.
  • Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.
  • Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.
  • Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.

Tuotanto lopetettu

Shaver series 3000Sähkökäyttöinen parranajokone

HQ8250/17

4
| (224) Arviot | 83% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.
Kolmella kehällä leikkaavissa Speed-XL-ajopäissä on 50 % enemmän ajopintaa
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

Maailman suosituin sähköpartakonemerkki1

Nopea. Tarkka. Tehokas.

  • ladattava

Kasvojen muotoja myötäilevä SmartTouch-järjestelmä: nopeaan ja tehokkaaseen ajoon

Kasvojen muotoja myötäilevä SmartTouch-järjestelmä: nopeaan ja tehokkaaseen ajoon

Pitää 3 ajopäätä jatkuvasti läheisessä kosketuksessa ihoon. Tehokas lopputulos nopeasti.

Nopea huuhtelu, sisällä antibakteerinen pinnoite

Nopea huuhtelu, sisällä antibakteerinen pinnoite

Teräyksikön sisäisen antibakteerisen pinnoitteen ansiosta parranajokoneen voi huuhdella hetkessä puhtaaksi.

Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Sähköparranajokoneessa on erittäin ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

Siirry varaosiin ja lisävarusteisiin

Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.0

5:stä

224

Arviot

83%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Design and Reliability

I have owned the razor for almost 2 years and have had no problems during all that time. I shave regularly and yet don't have to recharge all that often. I get a lot of shaves per charge. It's also easy to transport and durable I have no problem with recommending thos razor!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Design and Reliability

I have owned the razor for almost 2 years and have had no problems during all that time. I shave regularly and yet don't have to recharge all that often. I get a lot of shaves per charge. It's also easy to transport and durable I have no problem with recommending thos razor!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver

15/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product has everything

Clean close shave Battery life when charged excellent length before recharge required

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8250/17 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8250/17 Electric shaver

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024. 