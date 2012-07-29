2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
HX6982/10
3 harjaustilaa
2 harjaspäätä
Harjaspäiden UV-puhdistuslaite
Philips Sonicare -sähköhammasharjan ainutlaatuinen dynaaminen toiminto puhdistaa hellävaraisesti ja tehokkaasti hammasvälit ja ienrajan.
Hammasharjan ainutlaatuinen viisto harjaspään kaula helpottaa taaimpienkin hampaiden puhdistusta ja plakin poistamista myös hankalista paikoista.
Täydellinen puhdistus-, lataus- ja säilytysratkaisu. Harjaspäiden UV-puhdistuslaite poistaa bakteerit harjaspäistä. Se poistaa jopa 99 % bakteereista ja viruksista.*
4.1
5:stä
48
Arviot
JayD
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
A most useful product
One product not to be missed. It does a very good job and is certainly a lot better than your standard toothbrush. My dentist has no complaints either.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Toothygrin
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Does what it says on the tin
My dentist recommended this toothbrush and I really can't imagine using anything else now. I have to admit that I initially baulked at the price. It's expensive, but dentist bills are too (as my dentist reminded me) and I'm certain that the more you pay on the one the less you'll end up paying on the other. In fact, now I think about it, I'm confident this toothbrush has paid for itself. Personally, I find dental care a great big bore, but using the right tools minimizes the effort and maximizes the results. Best toothbrush I've ever owned.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
baby
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Very easy to use and clean teeth
Best tooth brush I have used --teeth feel so clean and sparkly clean
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Perustuu tutkimukseen, johon osallistui yli 2 600 hammashoidon ammattilaista (hammaslääkäriä ja suuhygienistiä) Yhdysvalloissa, Kanadassa, Kiinassa, Ranskassa, Saksassa, Italiassa, Japanissa, Koreassa, Alankomaissa, Sveitsissä, Espanjassa, Ruotsissa ja Iso-Britanniassa vuosina 2023–2024.
Kolibakteeri, streptokokki ja herpes simplex