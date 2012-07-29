Having tried many other electric toothbrushes over the years, I now wouldn't have any other than a sonicare or an upgrade of this brush. At first use it is a shock to the mouth and thought I would never get used to it, but give it a week and you won't want anything else. It is a different technique to normal brushing but so simple and easy, just let the brush do the work. I have been using sonicare brushes for about three years now and it has saved me a fortune in dentist bills as now don't have to keep attending the hygienist. Mouth feels really fresh and clean after use. I would have no hesitation in recommending it for your bathroom cabinet.