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  • Lämmittää nopeasti ja tasaisesti
  • Lämmittää nopeasti ja tasaisesti
  • Lämmittää nopeasti ja tasaisesti
  • Lämmittää nopeasti ja tasaisesti
  • Lämmittää nopeasti ja tasaisesti
  • Lämmittää nopeasti ja tasaisesti
  • Lämmittää nopeasti ja tasaisesti
  • Lämmittää nopeasti ja tasaisesti

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventVauvan pullon- ja ruoan lämmitin

SCF255/57

3.9
| (30) Arviot | 80% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Lämmittää nopeasti ja tasaisesti
Philips Avent -sarjan sähköisellä tuttipullon ja vauvanruoan lämmittimellä lämmität rintamaitoa ja vauvanruokaa nopeasti ja turvallisesti. Lämmitin lämmittää 125 ml huoneenlämpöistä maitoa noin 4 minuutissa.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki joka puolella maailmaa1

Nopea- ja helppokäyttöinen pullonlämmitin

Lämmittää nopeasti ja tasaisesti

  • 220–240 V

Sopii Avent-pulloille, Magic-nokkamukeille ja ruokapurkeille

Sopii Avent-pulloille, Magic-nokkamukeille ja ruokapurkeille

Lisää vain vettä ja valitse tila

Lisää vain vettä ja valitse tila

Philips Avent -pullon- ja ruoanlämmittimellä valmistaudut ruoka-aikaan nopeasti ja vaivattomasti. Lisää vain vettä ja valitse asetus. Pullonlämmitin lämmittää 125 ml huoneenlämpöistä maitoa noin 4 minuutissa.

Turvallinen vauvalle, ei jätä ruokaan kuumia alueita

Turvallinen vauvalle, ei jätä ruokaan kuumia alueita

Philips Avent -pullon- ja ruoanlämmittimellä lämmität vauvanruoan turvallisesti ja tasaisesti siten, että siihen ei jää kuumia kohtia.

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Arviot

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3.9

5:stä

30

Arviot

80%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

03/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use Easy to use

It does exactly what it says on the box, simple to use, very good :)

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF255/54 Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF255/54 Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

very simple and easy to use

excellent product,just a flick of the switch and instantly heats up,ideal for nighttime feeds as there is no messing about having to boil up kettles,first used this product 12 years ago and bought another as i knew this would come in very handy.one of the best buys you can purchase for starting out with a newborn if intending to bottlefeed

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF255/54 Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF255/54 Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy and quick

This bottle warmer is simple to use and quick, no more waiting for a kettle to boil and then for the bottle to warm up. It's done in a few minutes. It also has a safety function when you forget yo switch it off on those sleepless nights!!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF255/54 Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF255/54 Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

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  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 

  1. Tuotteen mukana ei toimiteta pulloa