2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
220–240 V
Philips Avent -pullon- ja ruoanlämmittimellä valmistaudut ruoka-aikaan nopeasti ja vaivattomasti. Lisää vain vettä ja valitse asetus. Pullonlämmitin lämmittää 125 ml huoneenlämpöistä maitoa noin 4 minuutissa.
Philips Avent -pullon- ja ruoanlämmittimellä lämmität vauvanruoan turvallisesti ja tasaisesti siten, että siihen ei jää kuumia kohtia.
3.9
5:stä
30
Arviot
80%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
RozaR
03/04/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to use Easy to use
It does exactly what it says on the box, simple to use, very good :)
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF255/54 Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF255/54 Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
tinkerbell
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
very simple and easy to use
excellent product,just a flick of the switch and instantly heats up,ideal for nighttime feeds as there is no messing about having to boil up kettles,first used this product 12 years ago and bought another as i knew this would come in very handy.one of the best buys you can purchase for starting out with a newborn if intending to bottlefeed
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF255/54 Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF255/54 Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
Modernmum
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy and quick
This bottle warmer is simple to use and quick, no more waiting for a kettle to boil and then for the bottle to warm up. It's done in a few minutes. It also has a safety function when you forget yo switch it off on those sleepless nights!!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF255/54 Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF255/54 Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.
Tuotteen mukana ei toimiteta pulloa