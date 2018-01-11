TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Huippunopea ja näppärä
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Huippunopea ja näppärä
  • Huippunopea ja näppärä
  • Huippunopea ja näppärä
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Huippunopea ja näppärä
  • Huippunopea ja näppärä

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventHöyrysterilointi mikroaaltouunissa

SCF271/20

4.7
| (75) Arviot | 99% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Huippunopea ja näppärä
Keveytensä ja pienen kokonsa ansiosta mikrouunikäyttöinen Philips Avent SCF271/20 -sterilointilaite on kätevä kaikkialla. Sisältö pysyy steriilinä jopa 24 tunnin ajan, kun kansi on suljettuna
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki joka puolella maailmaa1

Steriloi 6 pulloa 2 minuutissa*

Huippunopea ja näppärä

Kätevä matkoilla. Sopii useimpiin mikroaaltouuneihin.

Kätevä matkoilla. Sopii useimpiin mikroaaltouuneihin.

Philips Avent -mikroaaltosterilointilaite sopii useimpiin markkinoilla oleviin mikroaaltouuneihin. Pienen kokonsa ansiosta sitä on kätevä käyttää, joten niin pitkillä kuin lyhyilläkin matkoilla käytettävissäsi on aina steriili pullo. Sopii mainiosti myös lisästerilointilaitteeksi esimerkiksi isovanhempien luo. Mitat:166 (K) x 280 (L) x 280 (P) mm.

Sivupidikkeet sulkevat kannen tiiviisti

Sivupidikkeet sulkevat kannen tiiviisti

Mikroaaltosterilointilaitteessa on turvallisuutta lisäävät pidikkeet. Pidikkeet sulkevat kannen tiiviisti, jotta kuuma vesi ei karkaa, kun otat sterilointilaitteen mikroaaltouunista. Sivupidikkeet pysyvät myös muuta laitetta viileämpinä, joten laitteen käsittely on turvallista.

Sisältö pysyy steriilinä jopa 24 tuntia avaamatta

Sisältö pysyy steriilinä jopa 24 tuntia avaamatta

Sisältö pysyy steriilinä jopa 24 tuntia avaamatta

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

Siirry varaosiin ja lisävarusteisiin

Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.7

5:stä

75

Arviot

99%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
1

11/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use and compact

This product is brilliant, it's easy to use and does a thorough job. It's compact and does not take up allot of room. I definitely would recommend this product to other mums.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF271/51 Microwave Steam Steriliser

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF271/51 Microwave Steam Steriliser

02/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Quick and easy to use

One of the best products we bought for our new baby. So simple to just put all the items that need sterilizing in here and give it a quick zap in the microwave - no special tablets needed and ready quickly which can be handy when baby is hungry! Fits all sorts of bottles and pumps and things so you don't have to have Philips Avent ones.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser

10/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

I used this product for my 1st baby 14yrs ago, so easy to use I bought for our new baby. Can fit 3 bottles & other items such as dummies in and comes with decent bottle brush. It's all good.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 