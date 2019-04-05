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Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventNokkamuki

SCF553/00

4.5
| (36) Arviot | 94% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Juomista helpottava
Philips Avent -nokkamuki helpottaa sekä taaperoiden että vanhempien arkea. Pehmeän silikoninokan ansiosta juominen on helppoa. Mukissa on vain vähän osia, mikä helpottaa puhdistamista.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Nokkamuki, jonka pehmeä nokka helpottaa juomista

Juomista helpottava

  • Juomista helpottava

  • 260 ml

  • 9 kk+

Kaikki osat ovat kätevästi konepestäviä

Kaikki osat ovat kätevästi konepestäviä

.

Yksiosainen silikoninokka helpottaa kokoamista

Venttiili on sisäänrakennettu nokkaan, joten kokoaminen on helppoa ja vaivatonta.

Kovera muotoilu varmistaa hyvän otteen

Nokkamukin muotoilun ansiosta pikku kädet saavat siitä hyvän otteen.

Tekniset tiedot

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Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.5

5:stä

36

Arviot

94%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

05/04/2019

Sverige

Sverige

Könsroller?

Varför skriva i beskrivningen för den blå ordet pojke? Färger tillhör inte ett specifikt kön. Lite tråkigt men pipmuggen är toppen. Min kille är jättenöjd med sin rosa pipmugg ;)

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF553/05 Pipmugg

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF553/05 Pipmugg

17/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for bottle to cup weaning.

This was a great transition cup for anyone struggling to get baby from normal bottle to a cup.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF553/13 Spout Cup

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF553/13 Spout Cup

13/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent features, great value, great design.

Perfect for my child, she loves it must be the nice colours and the fact they fit perfectly into her hand. Had to go and buy two more for the trips to the grandparents. Can't fault it.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF553/13 Spout Cup

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF553/13 Spout Cup

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  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 