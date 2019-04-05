2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Juomista helpottava
260 ml
9 kk+
tyttö
.
Venttiili on sisäänrakennettu nokkaan, joten kokoaminen on helppoa ja vaivatonta.
Nokkamukin muotoilun ansiosta pikku kädet saavat siitä hyvän otteen.
4.5
5:stä
36
Arviot
94%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Nillja
05/04/2019
Sverige
Könsroller?
Varför skriva i beskrivningen för den blå ordet pojke? Färger tillhör inte ett specifikt kön. Lite tråkigt men pipmuggen är toppen. Min kille är jättenöjd med sin rosa pipmugg ;)
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF553/05 Pipmugg
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF553/05 Pipmugg
Kole
17/02/2017
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Great for bottle to cup weaning.
This was a great transition cup for anyone struggling to get baby from normal bottle to a cup.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Lee1060
13/02/2017
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Excellent features, great value, great design.
Perfect for my child, she loves it must be the nice colours and the fact they fit perfectly into her hand. Had to go and buy two more for the trips to the grandparents. Can't fault it.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF553/13 Spout Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.