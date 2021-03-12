2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SHB2515BK/10
Ääntä uudelleen ja uudelleen
Ole vapaa. Näissä täysin langattomissa nappikuulokkeissa on järisyttävä 110 tunnin toistoaika kannettavan latauskotelon ansiosta. Nauti mahtavasta äänestä uudelleen ja uudelleen. Pääset käyttämään myös matkapuhelimesi puheohjausta. Sanoiko joku roadtrip?
6 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa
Bluetooth®
Musta
6 mm:n akustiset neodyymielementit takaavat upean äänen ja vaikuttavan basson. Ovaalinmuotoinen ääniputki tehostaa kohinanvaimennusta. Monotilassa voit jättää toisen korvan vapaaksi, jos haluat seurata ympäristösi tapahtumia.
Voit muodostaa pariliitännän heti, kun otat kuulokkeet pois kotelosta. Aiemmin pariliitetyt kuulokkeet muistavat laitteen, johon pariliitäntä on viimeksi muodostettu.
3.7
5:stä
24
Arviot
Shib21
12/03/2021
United Kingdom
Truly Good Bluetooth Earbuds.
Very valuable purchase for me. great sound quality and playtime.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 2000 series SHB2515WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Käyttöpäivä 2021-02-12
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 2000 series SHB2515WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Käyttöpäivä 2021-02-12
Jade173
05/01/2020
United Kingdom
Brilliant little headphones!
I’ve had wireless headphones before but they’ve never fit me well or had a charge last long. I wanted some headphones I could wear in bed as I am into meditation and music to help me sleep. These are super comfy, they sometimes fall out my ears but that’s to be expected tossing and turning! They sound great too. The case is sturdy and charge lasts ages. For the price these are incredible. The only thing I’d change is having an L and R on the corresponding headphone as it gets a little confusing at first!
Edut
Sound quality, comfort, battery life
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 2000 series SHB2515BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Käyttöpäivä 2018-12-04
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 2000 series SHB2515BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Käyttöpäivä 2018-12-04
voltigeur
20/02/2021
France
Pour une utilisation douce
Bonjour. Après une première expérience d'intras non satisfaisante, je me suis tourné vers ce produit qui me satisfait entièrement et qui fonctionne impeccablement et du premier coup. Je recommande ces intras.
Edut
appairage immédiat à n'importe quelle source musicale des deux intras
Haitat
Pas trouvé pour l'instant
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 2000 series SHB2515WT Écouteurs-boutons véritablement sans fil
Käyttöpäivä 2021-01-20
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 2000 series SHB2515WT Écouteurs-boutons véritablement sans fil
Käyttöpäivä 2021-01-20