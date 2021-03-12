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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

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Tuotanto lopetettu

2000 seriesTäysin langattomat nappikuulokkeet

SHB2515WT/10

3.7

| (24) Arviot

Saatavilla

Musta
Musta
Valkoinen
Valkoinen

Ääntä uudelleen ja uudelleen

Ole vapaa. Näissä täysin langattomissa nappikuulokkeissa on järisyttävä 100 tunnin toistoaika kannettavan latauskotelon ansiosta. Nauti äänestä uudelleen ja uudelleen. Pääset käyttämään myös matkapuhelimesi puheohjausta. Sanoiko joku roadtrip?

Näytä kaikki edut

Ääntä uudelleen ja uudelleen

  • 6 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa

  • Bluetooth®

  • Musta

Monotila, jos haluat jättää toisen korvan vapaaksi

Korvatyynyjä on pieniä, keskikokoisia ja suuria, jotta ne sopivat täydellisesti

Kiinteän mikrofonin kaiunvaimennus takaa kirkkaan äänen

Ei enää ärsyttävää kaikua puhelun aikana. Kaiunvaimennus pitää yhteyden aina selkeänä ja häiriöttömänä.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.7

5:stä

24

Arviot

12/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Truly Good Bluetooth Earbuds.

Very valuable purchase for me. great sound quality and playtime.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 2000 series SHB2515WT In-ear true wireless headphones

Käyttöpäivä 2021-02-12

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 2000 series SHB2515WT In-ear true wireless headphones

Käyttöpäivä 2021-02-12

05/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant little headphones!

I’ve had wireless headphones before but they’ve never fit me well or had a charge last long. I wanted some headphones I could wear in bed as I am into meditation and music to help me sleep. These are super comfy, they sometimes fall out my ears but that’s to be expected tossing and turning! They sound great too. The case is sturdy and charge lasts ages. For the price these are incredible. The only thing I’d change is having an L and R on the corresponding headphone as it gets a little confusing at first!

Edut

Sound quality, comfort, battery life

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 2000 series SHB2515BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Käyttöpäivä 2018-12-04

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 2000 series SHB2515BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Käyttöpäivä 2018-12-04

20/02/2021

France

France

Pour une utilisation douce

Bonjour. Après une première expérience d'intras non satisfaisante, je me suis tourné vers ce produit qui me satisfait entièrement et qui fonctionne impeccablement et du premier coup. Je recommande ces intras.

Edut

appairage immédiat à n'importe quelle source musicale des deux intras

Haitat

Pas trouvé pour l'instant

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 2000 series SHB2515WT Écouteurs-boutons véritablement sans fil

Käyttöpäivä 2021-01-20

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 2000 series SHB2515WT Écouteurs-boutons véritablement sans fil

Käyttöpäivä 2021-01-20

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