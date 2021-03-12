I’ve had wireless headphones before but they’ve never fit me well or had a charge last long. I wanted some headphones I could wear in bed as I am into meditation and music to help me sleep. These are super comfy, they sometimes fall out my ears but that’s to be expected tossing and turning! They sound great too. The case is sturdy and charge lasts ages. For the price these are incredible. The only thing I’d change is having an L and R on the corresponding headphone as it gets a little confusing at first!