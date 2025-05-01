2 vuoden takuu
TAH4209BK/00
Kevyet korvien päälle asetettavat kuulokkeet
Luonnollinen ääni. Dynaaminen basso
Jopa 55 tuntia toistoaikaa
Selkeät puhelut
Näissä kuulokkeissa käyttömukavuus on etusijalla. Kuulokkeiden pehmustettu kuulokesanka on niin kevyt, että se tuskin tuntuu käytössä. Pehmeät korvakupit voi kallistaa juuri sopivaan asentoon, ja kummassakin korvakupissa on memory foam -pehmusteosa. Tulet ihastumaan näihin kuulokkeisiin aina vain enemmän jokaisella käyttökerralla.
32 mm:n elementit takaavat upean äänen, ja korvan peittävä muotoilu varmistaa hyvän passiivisen kohinanvaimennuksen. Jos sydämesi sykkii jykevälle bassolle, aktivoi dynaaminen basso-ominaisuus Philips Headphones -sovelluksesta ja anna basson jytistä hiljaisillakin äänenvoimakkuuksilla.
Voit kuunnella soittolistan toisensa perään huoletta, sillä näissä langattomissa kuulokkeissa on jopa 55 tunnin toistoaika. Kuulokkeet latautuvat täyteen vain kahdessa tunnissa USB-C:n välityksellä, ja 15 minuutin pikalatauksella saa jopa kaksi tuntia lisää kuunteluaikaa.
4.0
5:stä
47
Arviot
Tonchan
01/05/2025
Sverige
smooth
not topsound but is sufficent in most types of music etc
Arvioitu tuote: 4000 series TAH4209PK Trådlösa on-ear-hörlurar
Arvioitu tuote: 4000 series TAH4209PK Trådlösa on-ear-hörlurar
Bird10
12/11/2025
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Brilliant sound quality.
Brilliant sound quality for the price and a great colour.
Haitat
None
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones
Lexi24
07/04/2025
United Kingdom
My experience with the Philips H4209PK/00 Wireless Headphones has been nothing short of delightful. Seriously, these things are a game-changer. The audio quality? Crystal clear, a real treat for the ears. It's not just loud; there's a beautiful equilibrium between the bass thump and the treble's shimmer – a finely tuned orchestra in my ears, if you will. I've listened to everything from soaring operatic arias to the gritty crunch of my favorite indie rock band, and these headphones have handled it all with aplomb. Comfort is key, and these don't disappoint. They're featherlight; I often forget I'm even wearing them, which is a huge plus during those marathon listening sessions. Picture this: curled up on the sofa, lost in a captivating audiobook, utterly oblivious to the world outside. That's the kind of immersive experience these headphones deliver. The Bluetooth connection has been rock-solid, never once dropping out on me, even with a few errant walls in the way. Battery life is another strong suit. Let's just say I've gone days without needing a recharge – a veritable marathon of musical enjoyment! Honestly, I've been pleasantly surprised by the longevity. And the price? For the level of performance you get, it's a steal. These headphones punch far above their weight class, offering a premium listening experience without the premium price tag. If you're in the market for a pair of wireless headphones that don't skimp on quality or comfort, look no further. The Philips H4209PK/00 are, in my humble opinion, a truly exceptional value. They're a total knockout.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones