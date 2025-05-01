TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73Turntable image 74Turntable image 75Turntable image 76Turntable image 77Turntable image 78Turntable image 79Turntable image 80Turntable image 81Turntable image 82Turntable image 83Turntable image 84Turntable image 85Turntable image 86Turntable image 87Turntable image 88Turntable image 89Turntable image 90Turntable image 91Turntable image 92Turntable image 93Turntable image 94Turntable image 95Turntable image 96Turntable image 97Turntable image 98Turntable image 99Turntable image 100Turntable image 101Turntable image 102Turntable image 103Turntable image 104Turntable image 105Turntable image 106Turntable image 107Turntable image 108Turntable image 109Turntable image 110Turntable image 111Turntable image 112Turntable image 113Turntable image 114Turntable image 115Turntable image 116Turntable image 117Turntable image 118Turntable image 119Turntable image 120Turntable image 121Turntable image 122Turntable image 123Turntable image 124Turntable image 125Turntable image 126Turntable image 127Turntable image 128Turntable image 129Turntable image 130Turntable image 131Turntable image 132Turntable image 133Turntable image 134Turntable image 135Turntable image 136Turntable image 137Turntable image 138Turntable image 139Turntable image 140Turntable image 141Turntable image 142Turntable image 143Turntable image 144Turntable image 145Turntable image 146Turntable image 147Turntable image 148Turntable image 149Turntable image 150Turntable image 151Turntable image 152Turntable image 153Turntable image 154Turntable image 155Turntable image 156Turntable image 157Turntable image 158Turntable image 159Turntable image 160Turntable image 161Turntable image 162Turntable image 163Turntable image 164Turntable image 165Turntable image 166Turntable image 167Turntable image 168Turntable image 169Turntable image 170Turntable image 171Turntable image 172Turntable image 173Turntable image 174Turntable image 175Turntable image 176Turntable image 177Turntable image 178Turntable image 179Turntable image 180Turntable image 181Turntable image 182Turntable image 183Turntable image 184Turntable image 185Turntable image 186Turntable image 187Turntable image 188Turntable image 189Turntable image 190Turntable image 191Turntable image 192Turntable image 193Turntable image 194Turntable image 195Turntable image 196Turntable image 197Turntable image 198Turntable image 199Turntable image 200Turntable image 201Turntable image 202Turntable image 203Turntable image 204Turntable image 205Turntable image 206Turntable image 207Turntable image 208Turntable image 209Turntable image 210Turntable image 211Turntable image 212Turntable image 213Turntable image 214Turntable image 215Turntable image 216Turntable image 217
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73Turntable image 74Turntable image 75Turntable image 76Turntable image 77Turntable image 78Turntable image 79Turntable image 80Turntable image 81Turntable image 82Turntable image 83Turntable image 84Turntable image 85Turntable image 86Turntable image 87Turntable image 88Turntable image 89Turntable image 90Turntable image 91Turntable image 92Turntable image 93Turntable image 94Turntable image 95Turntable image 96Turntable image 97Turntable image 98Turntable image 99Turntable image 100Turntable image 101Turntable image 102Turntable image 103Turntable image 104Turntable image 105Turntable image 106Turntable image 107Turntable image 108Turntable image 109Turntable image 110Turntable image 111Turntable image 112Turntable image 113Turntable image 114Turntable image 115Turntable image 116Turntable image 117Turntable image 118Turntable image 119Turntable image 120Turntable image 121Turntable image 122Turntable image 123Turntable image 124Turntable image 125Turntable image 126Turntable image 127Turntable image 128Turntable image 129Turntable image 130Turntable image 131Turntable image 132Turntable image 133Turntable image 134Turntable image 135Turntable image 136Turntable image 137Turntable image 138Turntable image 139Turntable image 140Turntable image 141Turntable image 142Turntable image 143Turntable image 144Turntable image 145Turntable image 146Turntable image 147Turntable image 148Turntable image 149Turntable image 150Turntable image 151Turntable image 152Turntable image 153Turntable image 154Turntable image 155Turntable image 156Turntable image 157Turntable image 158Turntable image 159Turntable image 160Turntable image 161Turntable image 162Turntable image 163Turntable image 164Turntable image 165Turntable image 166Turntable image 167Turntable image 168Turntable image 169Turntable image 170Turntable image 171Turntable image 172Turntable image 173Turntable image 174Turntable image 175Turntable image 176Turntable image 177Turntable image 178Turntable image 179Turntable image 180Turntable image 181Turntable image 182Turntable image 183Turntable image 184Turntable image 185Turntable image 186Turntable image 187Turntable image 188Turntable image 189Turntable image 190Turntable image 191Turntable image 192Turntable image 193Turntable image 194Turntable image 195Turntable image 196Turntable image 197Turntable image 198Turntable image 199Turntable image 200Turntable image 201Turntable image 202Turntable image 203Turntable image 204Turntable image 205Turntable image 206Turntable image 207Turntable image 208Turntable image 209Turntable image 210Turntable image 211Turntable image 212Turntable image 213Turntable image 214Turntable image 215Turntable image 216Turntable image 217
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
  • Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset

4000 seriesLangattomat korvat peittävät kuulokkeet

TAH4209PK/00

4
| (47) Arviot

Saatavilla

Musta
Musta
Silkinvalkoinen
Silkinvalkoinen
Sininen
Sininen
Vaaleanpunainen
Vaaleanpunainen
Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset
Näillä langattomilla kuulokkeilla voi kuunnella sisältöä yhtäjaksoisesti jopa 55 tuntia – ne siis kestävät monta päivää ilman latausta. Kuulokkeiden äänenlaatu on loistava, dynaaminen bassotoiminto syventää bassoa matalillakin äänenvoimakkuuksilla ja voit katsella videosisältöä lyhyen viiveen asetuksella.
Näytä kaikki edut

Kevyet, mukavat, taitettavat ja pitkäkestoiset

  • Kevyet korvien päälle asetettavat kuulokkeet

  • Luonnollinen ääni. Dynaaminen basso

  • Jopa 55 tuntia toistoaikaa

  • Selkeät puhelut

Näitä kevyitä ja mukavia kuulokkeita jaksaa käyttää vaikka tuntikausia

Näitä kevyitä ja mukavia kuulokkeita jaksaa käyttää vaikka tuntikausia

Näissä kuulokkeissa käyttömukavuus on etusijalla. Kuulokkeiden pehmustettu kuulokesanka on niin kevyt, että se tuskin tuntuu käytössä. Pehmeät korvakupit voi kallistaa juuri sopivaan asentoon, ja kummassakin korvakupissa on memory foam -pehmusteosa. Tulet ihastumaan näihin kuulokkeisiin aina vain enemmän jokaisella käyttökerralla.

Upea ääni matalillakin äänenvoimakkuuksilla dynaamisen basson ansiosta

Upea ääni matalillakin äänenvoimakkuuksilla dynaamisen basson ansiosta

32 mm:n elementit takaavat upean äänen, ja korvan peittävä muotoilu varmistaa hyvän passiivisen kohinanvaimennuksen. Jos sydämesi sykkii jykevälle bassolle, aktivoi dynaaminen basso-ominaisuus Philips Headphones -sovelluksesta ja anna basson jytistä hiljaisillakin äänenvoimakkuuksilla.

Jopa 55 tunnin toistoaika ja USB-C-lataus

Jopa 55 tunnin toistoaika ja USB-C-lataus

Voit kuunnella soittolistan toisensa perään huoletta, sillä näissä langattomissa kuulokkeissa on jopa 55 tunnin toistoaika. Kuulokkeet latautuvat täyteen vain kahdessa tunnissa USB-C:n välityksellä, ja 15 minuutin pikalatauksella saa jopa kaksi tuntia lisää kuunteluaikaa.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.0

5:stä

47

Arviot

01/05/2025

Sverige

Sverige

smooth

not topsound but is sufficent in most types of music etc

Arvioitu tuote: 4000 series TAH4209PK Trådlösa on-ear-hörlurar

Arvioitu tuote: 4000 series TAH4209PK Trådlösa on-ear-hörlurar

12/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Brilliant sound quality.

Brilliant sound quality for the price and a great colour.

Haitat

None

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones

07/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My experience with the Philips H4209PK/00 Wireless Headphones has been nothing short of delightful. Seriously, these things are a game-changer. The audio quality? Crystal clear, a real treat for the ears. It's not just loud; there's a beautiful equilibrium between the bass thump and the treble's shimmer – a finely tuned orchestra in my ears, if you will. I've listened to everything from soaring operatic arias to the gritty crunch of my favorite indie rock band, and these headphones have handled it all with aplomb. Comfort is key, and these don't disappoint. They're featherlight; I often forget I'm even wearing them, which is a huge plus during those marathon listening sessions. Picture this: curled up on the sofa, lost in a captivating audiobook, utterly oblivious to the world outside. That's the kind of immersive experience these headphones deliver. The Bluetooth connection has been rock-solid, never once dropping out on me, even with a few errant walls in the way. Battery life is another strong suit. Let's just say I've gone days without needing a recharge – a veritable marathon of musical enjoyment! Honestly, I've been pleasantly surprised by the longevity. And the price? For the level of performance you get, it's a steal. These headphones punch far above their weight class, offering a premium listening experience without the premium price tag. If you're in the market for a pair of wireless headphones that don't skimp on quality or comfort, look no further. The Philips H4209PK/00 are, in my humble opinion, a truly exceptional value. They're a total knockout.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.