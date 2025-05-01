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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
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  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
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  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
  • Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
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Tuotanto lopetettu

Täysin langattomat kuulokkeet

TAT2236BK/00

2.4
| (39) Arviot

Saatavilla

Musta
Musta
Vaaleanpunainen
Vaaleanpunainen
Valkoinen
Valkoinen
Vihreä
Vihreä
Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.
Roiskeen- ja hienkestävät langattomat kuulokkeet pysyvät mukana menossa. Latauskotelo mahtuu slim fit -farkkujen taskuun ja kuulokkeet sopivat täydellisesti korviin, jos et pidä korvatyynyistä korvakäytävässä.
Näytä kaikki edut

Erittäin ohut kotelo. Miellyttävä istuvuus.

  • Nappikuulokkeet ulkokorvaan

  • Erittäin pieni latauskotelo

  • IPX4-vesitiivis

  • Jopa 18 tuntia toistoaikaa

4 väriä. Jääkiekkomailaa muistuttava muotoilu

6 tunnin toistoaika. 15 minuutin latauksella saat ylimääräisen tunnin toistoaikaa

Kirkas ääni, upea basso. 12 mm:n neodyymielementit

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

2.4

5:stä

39

Arviot

01/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

washed them with my laundry

I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!

Arvioitu tuote: TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

Arvioitu tuote: TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

14/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Super happy!

I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<

Edut

- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options

Haitat

- Could potentially feel like they might fall

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

20/12/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Vahvistettu ostaja

Goed werkende oortjes

Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.

Edut

Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding

Haitat

Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.