2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
TAT2236PK/00
Saatavilla
Nappikuulokkeet ulkokorvaan
Erittäin pieni latauskotelo
IPX4-vesitiivis
Jopa 18 tuntia toistoaikaa
2.4
5:stä
39
Arviot
missafrodeeta
01/05/2025
United Kingdom
washed them with my laundry
I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!
Arvioitu tuote: TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones
Arvioitu tuote: TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones
HarleyYyy33
14/08/2023
United Kingdom
Super happy!
I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<
Edut
- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options
Haitat
- Could potentially feel like they might fall
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Arvioitu tuote: TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones
PeterR59
20/12/2024
Nederland
Vahvistettu ostaja
Goed werkende oortjes
Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.
Edut
Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding
Haitat
Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.
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Arvioitu tuote: TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes