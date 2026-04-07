2 vuoden takuu
Kuiva- ja märkäajoon
Säärille, keholle ja bikinialueelle
Enemmän kuin epilaattori
Yhteensä 8 lisäosaa
Nauti karvanpoiston tarpeettomuudesta. Ei enää karvojen kasvun odottamista: tuloksena kolme kertaa lyhyemmät ihokarvat vahaukseen verrattuna.
Maailman ensimmäinen epilaattori, jossa on tehokkaampia ja hellävaraisempia tuloksia tuottava ProGuide ja 360 asteen näkyvyys. ProGuide takaa täydellisen, parhaat mahdolliset tulokset tuottavan 75 asteen epilointikulman ja pitää ihosi kireällä, jotta epilointi on miellyttävämpää iholle. 360 asteen LED-valo auttaa huomaamaan ja poistamaan enemmän karvoja.
Tehokkaat ja nopeat tulokset kaksitoimisen tekniikan ansiosta. Nappaa lyhyimmätkin karvat keraamisten pinsettien avulla, ja tarttuu ja poistaa jopa 0,5 mm pituiset karvat. Laitetta ei tarvitse painaa, vaan ainoastaan liu’uttaa. Sisäiset LED-valot varmistavat, ettei yksikään karva jää huomaamatta. Poista karvat molemmista jaloista alle 6 minuutissa.
4.7
5:stä
194
Arviot
99%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Seagull 74
07/04/2026
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Transformed my hair removal routine
The braun epilator 9000 has totally transformed my hair removal routine id always used a razor, well not anymore. This has actually changed my life ! The 9000 is a sleek design comfortable grip quiet motor and powerful performance It's also incredibly versatile perfect for legs arms and more sensitive areas , it's fast and effective to use removing even the tiniest hairs , the built in light is genius making sure i don't miss a spot if you're looking for a long lasting smooth upkeep the braun 9000 is amazing
Edut
Easy to use fast lasting results
Haitat
None
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
vezza
26/03/2026
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Wow! what a product, great value
The epilator series 900 has a great range of heads to suit lots of scenarios with the switch of a head.You can use it with both water and dry. The attachment for rough skin works wonders and the battery power is amazing. I wasn't sure as being a mid to older lady about the epilator and first time use I was sceptical with the epilator head and thought 'it's too painful' but after using a few times it gives amazing results and no longer hurts. The exfoliation tool helps give a smooth finish to a job well done.
Edut
range of heads to complete body care
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Ellsbells90
22/03/2026
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
This product is great!
I absolutely loved this product, so easy to use and quick saving me so much time, having mobility issues it definitely helped me. First time I used it it hurt a little bit but now it’s fine and works fantastic really getting the hair off legs leaving them feeling so smooth
Edut
Quick and easy
Haitat
Hurts a bit
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 9000 BRE718/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 9000 BRE718/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
verrattuna ilman ProGuide-ominaisuutta.
2 vuoden takuu.