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  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
  • Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.

Epilator Series 9000Johdoton epilaattori, märkä- ja kuiva-ajoon

BRE719/00

4.7
| (194) Arviot | 99% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.
Tehokkain epilaattorimme tekee ihostasi sileämmän kuin koskaan. Esittelyssä maailman ensimmäinen epilaattori, jossa on tehokkaampia ja hellävaraisempia tuloksia tuottava ProGuide ja 360 asteen näkyvyys. Enemmän kuin epilaattori. Kaikki karvanpoisto- ja vartalonhoitotoiminnot yhdessä pakkauksessa.
Näytä kaikki edut

Karvanpoisto jopa vain 4 viikon välein.

Tervetuloa monipuolinen ja hellävarainen vartalonhoito.

  • Kuiva- ja märkäajoon

  • Säärille, keholle ja bikinialueelle

  • Enemmän kuin epilaattori

  • Yhteensä 8 lisäosaa

Sileä iho jopa 4 viikoksi

Sileä iho jopa 4 viikoksi

Nauti karvanpoiston tarpeettomuudesta. Ei enää karvojen kasvun odottamista: tuloksena kolme kertaa lyhyemmät ihokarvat vahaukseen verrattuna.

ProGuide. Vähemmän kipua, miellyttävämpi iholle*

ProGuide. Vähemmän kipua, miellyttävämpi iholle*

Maailman ensimmäinen epilaattori, jossa on tehokkaampia ja hellävaraisempia tuloksia tuottava ProGuide ja 360 asteen näkyvyys. ProGuide takaa täydellisen, parhaat mahdolliset tulokset tuottavan 75 asteen epilointikulman ja pitää ihosi kireällä, jotta epilointi on miellyttävämpää iholle. 360 asteen LED-valo auttaa huomaamaan ja poistamaan enemmän karvoja.

Tehokas ja nopea. Valaise. Havaitse. Nappaa.

Tehokas ja nopea. Valaise. Havaitse. Nappaa.

Tehokkaat ja nopeat tulokset kaksitoimisen tekniikan ansiosta. Nappaa lyhyimmätkin karvat keraamisten pinsettien avulla, ja tarttuu ja poistaa jopa 0,5 mm pituiset karvat. Laitetta ei tarvitse painaa, vaan ainoastaan liu’uttaa. Sisäiset LED-valot varmistavat, ettei yksikään karva jää huomaamatta. Poista karvat molemmista jaloista alle 6 minuutissa.

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Arviot

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Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.7

5:stä

194

Arviot

99%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

1

07/04/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Transformed my hair removal routine

The braun epilator 9000 has totally transformed my hair removal routine id always used a razor, well not anymore. This has actually changed my life ! The 9000 is a sleek design comfortable grip quiet motor and powerful performance It's also incredibly versatile perfect for legs arms and more sensitive areas , it's fast and effective to use removing even the tiniest hairs , the built in light is genius making sure i don't miss a spot if you're looking for a long lasting smooth upkeep the braun 9000 is amazing

Edut

Easy to use fast lasting results

Haitat

None

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

26/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow! what a product, great value

The epilator series 900 has a great range of heads to suit lots of scenarios with the switch of a head.You can use it with both water and dry. The attachment for rough skin works wonders and the battery power is amazing. I wasn't sure as being a mid to older lady about the epilator and first time use I was sceptical with the epilator head and thought 'it's too painful' but after using a few times it gives amazing results and no longer hurts. The exfoliation tool helps give a smooth finish to a job well done.

Edut

range of heads to complete body care

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

22/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is great!

I absolutely loved this product, so easy to use and quick saving me so much time, having mobility issues it definitely helped me. First time I used it it hurt a little bit but now it’s fine and works fantastic really getting the hair off legs leaving them feeling so smooth

Edut

Quick and easy

Haitat

Hurts a bit

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 9000 BRE718/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Epilator Series 9000 BRE718/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. verrattuna ilman ProGuide-ominaisuutta.

  2. 2 vuoden takuu.