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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
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  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
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  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
  • Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa

Tuotanto lopetettu

SatinShave AdvancedSähköinen ladyshaver Wet and Dry

BRL130/00

4.3
| (253) Arviot | 92% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa
SatinShave Advanced -ladyshaverilla ajat ihokarvat tarkasti ja hellävaraisesti jaloista ja vartalosta. Voit käyttää laitetta myös suihkussa ja kylvyssä. Saat sileän ajotuloksen helposti ja mukavasti ilman ihoärsytystä.
Näytä kaikki edut

Liukuu pehmeästi, ei ärsytä ihoa

  • Ihonläheinen ajo vahingoittamatta ihoa

  • 8 tunnin lataus

  • 1 lisävaruste

Joustava ajopää takaa tasaisen ajotuloksen

Joustava ajopää takaa tasaisen ajotuloksen

Joustava ajopää seuraa vartalon muotoja ja pysyy koko ajan kosketuksissa ihoon, joten ajotulos on taatusti tasainen.

Helmikärkiset trimmerit suojaavat naarmuilta

Helmikärkiset trimmerit suojaavat naarmuilta

Teräverkon edessä ja takana sijaitsevat pyöristetyt helmikärkiset trimmerit liukuvat tasaisesti ja hellävaraisesti iholla ja suojaavat naarmuilta.

Ensimmäinen epilaattori, jossa on S-mallinen runko

Ergonominen S-mallinen runko mahdollistaa tarkan ohjaamisen sekä luonnolliset ja täsmälliset liikkeet. Ulotut entistä paremmin käsittelemään koko kehoa.

Tekniset tiedot

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Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

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Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.3

5:stä

253

Arviot

92%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

06/03/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Satin Smooth

Bought few months ago and very pleased. Great design making it easy to hold when shaving different areas of the body. Shaver is quieter then expected and the quality of shave is very impressive. Not used in shower as a wet shaver but that is purely because I've never been one to shave in shower. Like the easy clean too so overall a great product whether new to shaving or need a solid shaver as a replacement.

Edut

Design making it easy to hold

Haitat

None

Arvioitu tuote: SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Arvioitu tuote: SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

05/05/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Where Have You Been All My Life!

At last, a smooth shave on my sensitive skin. Easy to use and happy so far.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

22/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Fantastic product ,I recommend

An amazing product, I highly recommend it. Easy to use, comfortable, quiet, removes all the hair thoroughly.

Edut

very good

Haitat

yes

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinShave Advanced BRL140/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinShave Advanced BRL140/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

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