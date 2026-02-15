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Maksa Klarnalla

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        Tuotanto lopetettu

        Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7220/85 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

        BT5775/15

        4.3
        | (168) Arviot | 88% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
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        Arviot

        Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
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        4.3

        5:stä

        168

        Arviot

        88%

        suosittelee tätä tuotetta

        15/02/2026

        Danmark

        Danmark

        Vahvistettu ostaja

        Top produkt

        Den bedste trimmer jeg har haft, behagelig og lav lydniveau

        Arvioitu tuote: Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Skægstyling med håropsamler

        Arvioitu tuote: Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Skægstyling med håropsamler

        14/07/2026

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        Vahvistettu ostaja

        Very practical product.

        Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

        Arvioitu tuote: Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7670/15 Beard styling with hair collector

        Date of Use 2026-05-04

        Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

        Arvioitu tuote: Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7670/15 Beard styling with hair collector

        Date of Use 2026-05-04

        03/07/2026

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        Vahvistettu ostaja

        Very good product

        Very nice product good quality I am happy this is first time I’m using

        Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

        Arvioitu tuote: Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Beard styling with hair collector

        Date of Use 2026-06-24

        Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

        Arvioitu tuote: Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Beard styling with hair collector

        Date of Use 2026-06-24

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