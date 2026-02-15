2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
4.3
5:stä
168
Arviot
88%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Elektromik
15/02/2026
Danmark
Vahvistettu ostaja
Top produkt
Den bedste trimmer jeg har haft, behagelig og lav lydniveau
Arvioitu tuote: Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Skægstyling med håropsamler
Arvioitu tuote: Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Skægstyling med håropsamler
Elviso
14/07/2026
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Very practical product.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7670/15 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7670/15 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Raju Viram
03/07/2026
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Very good product
Very nice product good quality I am happy this is first time I’m using
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-06-24
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-06-24