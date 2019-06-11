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Philips SonicareFlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

HX9182/10

5

| (5) Arviot | 100% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

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5.0

5:stä

5

Arviot

100%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

4
3
2
1

11/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great toothbrush. But

We have been using:Phillips electric toothbrushes for many years now and love how it leaves the mouth and teeth feeling very clean and refreshed BUT. Our only problem is they do not last more than two years which is a great shame as they are not cheap.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

17/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Easy to use and clean in operation. Charging is easy and the brush is easy to clean.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

08/09/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Vahvistettu ostaja

Dient der Gesundheit von Zahnfleisch und Zähnen

Ich bin mit diesem Produkt sehr zufrieden! Zum ersten Mal erlebe ich eine elektrische Zahnbürste, die mir zu erkennen gibt wenn ich zu stark drücke beim Putzen. Das ist phänomenal! ich habe früher immer zu stark gedrückt beim Putzen...nun hält die Bürste länger und dem Zahnfleisch tut es auch sehr gut.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Wiederaufladbare Zahnbürste

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Wiederaufladbare Zahnbürste

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