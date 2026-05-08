2 vuoden takuu
Tätä tuotetta
OneBlade
Intimate
37,99 €
OneBlade
2 x SkinProtect-terä
29,99 €
37,99 €
37,99 €
Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
1 x SkinProtect-terä
1 x trimmauskampa
1 x kuorintakäsine
Ladattava, kuiva- ja märkäajoon
SkinProtect-terä suojaa esimerkiksi kainaloiden ja intiimialueiden herkkää ihoa ärtymiseltä.
Tunnettu OneBlade-tekniikkamme on nyt valmis kainaloiden ja intiimialueiden käsittelyyn karvojen pituudesta riippumatta. Ihonsuojuksen pyöristetyt reunat sekä pyöristetyt kärjet suojaavat ihoa, kun käsittelet ihokarvoja nopealla leikkurilla.
Etkö halua ajella ihoa paljaaksi? Voit trimmata intiimialueen ja kainaloiden karvat haluamallasi tavalla kiinnittämällä 3 mm:n trimmauskamman.
4.0
5:stä
288
Arviot
83%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Gnygny
08/05/2026
Sverige
Vahvistettu ostaja
Riktigt bra
Fungera riktigt bra och lätt att använda samt att den inte hugger tag i håret
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate
Date of Use 2026-05-07
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate
Date of Use 2026-05-07
A man
24/12/2025
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Leaves me with soft, smooth skin
I wish I had purchased this earlier and saved myself a lot of nicks, red skin and pain! It seemed to be a bit expensive at first glance but the razor is well engineered, and easy to manipulate it around difficult contours by holding it with just three fingers. The fact that it does not have a trailing power lead and it is so light weight, is a considerable advantage when trying to shave delicate areas. I discovered that it is better to use it on dry skin. When I used it on wet skin and then towel dried the area, I noticed lots of the finer, lighter coloured hairs had been missed. No fault of the razor, but simply because the hairs were not as visible to me, because they were wet. Shaving on dry skin was not painful. After shaving is complete, I discovered that soaking the area in comfortably warm water and then applying "baby oil", removed any minor discomfort that may have been suffered. The skin is left amazingly smooth. Even two days after shaving, it is not easy to find any hairs. After about four days, there are tiny, perhaps 1mm, fine hairs visible but the smoothness is still there. Although this shaver is primarily intended for the personal areas, I found it was very handy for removing the hairs from my top lip. An area that my Philips three head rotary shaver seems to have a slight problem with.
Arvioitu tuote: OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate
Arvioitu tuote: OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate
Al19
13/12/2024
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Brilliant
It was very easy to handle particularly on sensitive or hard-to-reach areas. The skin guard attachment and rounded blade edges add an extra layer of safety, making it ideal for the intimate areas without causing irritation or nicks. It gave a close trim and minimal irritation. It can last up to 45 min and takes 8 to charge. Only negative is that it doesn't come with a bag or case to keep it in.
Edut
Safe and gentle. Easy to clean - maintain. Affordable blade replacements
Haitat
Not smooth, clean shave. No case
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate
Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024.
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