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  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua

OneBladeIntimate

QP1924/24

4
| (288) Arviot | 83% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua
SkinProtect-terä suojaa esimerkiksi kainaloiden ja intiimialueiden herkkää ihoa ärtymiseltä.
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Tätä tuotetta

OneBlade Intimate

OneBlade
Intimate

37,99 €

  • OneBlade

    OneBlade
    2 x SkinProtect-terä

    29,99 €

37,99 €

37,99 €

Ajele ja trimmaa ihon lisäsuojauksella

Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua

  • Helppoa ja ihoystävällistä intiimialueiden ajelua

  • 1 x SkinProtect-terä

  • 1 x trimmauskampa

  • 1 x kuorintakäsine

  • Ladattava, kuiva- ja märkäajoon

Suojaa herkille alueille

Suojaa herkille alueille

SkinProtect-terä suojaa esimerkiksi kainaloiden ja intiimialueiden herkkää ihoa ärtymiseltä.

Kaksisuuntainen ajo ja trimmaus, täysin vesitiivis, USB-A-lataus

Kaksisuuntainen ajo ja trimmaus, täysin vesitiivis, USB-A-lataus

Tunnettu OneBlade-tekniikkamme on nyt valmis kainaloiden ja intiimialueiden käsittelyyn karvojen pituudesta riippumatta. Ihonsuojuksen pyöristetyt reunat sekä pyöristetyt kärjet suojaavat ihoa, kun käsittelet ihokarvoja nopealla leikkurilla.

Trimmaa ihokarvat helposti irrotettavalla 3 mm:n kammalla

Trimmaa ihokarvat helposti irrotettavalla 3 mm:n kammalla

Etkö halua ajella ihoa paljaaksi? Voit trimmata intiimialueen ja kainaloiden karvat haluamallasi tavalla kiinnittämällä 3 mm:n trimmauskamman.

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Arviot

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4.0

5:stä

288

Arviot

83%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

08/05/2026

Sverige

Sverige

Vahvistettu ostaja

Riktigt bra

Fungera riktigt bra och lätt att använda samt att den inte hugger tag i håret

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate

Date of Use 2026-05-07

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate

Date of Use 2026-05-07

24/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Leaves me with soft, smooth skin

I wish I had purchased this earlier and saved myself a lot of nicks, red skin and pain! It seemed to be a bit expensive at first glance but the razor is well engineered, and easy to manipulate it around difficult contours by holding it with just three fingers. The fact that it does not have a trailing power lead and it is so light weight, is a considerable advantage when trying to shave delicate areas. I discovered that it is better to use it on dry skin. When I used it on wet skin and then towel dried the area, I noticed lots of the finer, lighter coloured hairs had been missed. No fault of the razor, but simply because the hairs were not as visible to me, because they were wet. Shaving on dry skin was not painful. After shaving is complete, I discovered that soaking the area in comfortably warm water and then applying "baby oil", removed any minor discomfort that may have been suffered. The skin is left amazingly smooth. Even two days after shaving, it is not easy to find any hairs. After about four days, there are tiny, perhaps 1mm, fine hairs visible but the smoothness is still there. Although this shaver is primarily intended for the personal areas, I found it was very handy for removing the hairs from my top lip. An area that my Philips three head rotary shaver seems to have a slight problem with.

Arvioitu tuote: OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate

Arvioitu tuote: OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate

13/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

It was very easy to handle particularly on sensitive or hard-to-reach areas. The skin guard attachment and rounded blade edges add an extra layer of safety, making it ideal for the intimate areas without causing irritation or nicks. It gave a close trim and minimal irritation. It can last up to 45 min and takes 8 to charge. Only negative is that it doesn't come with a bag or case to keep it in.

Edut

Safe and gentle. Easy to clean - maintain. Affordable blade replacements

Haitat

Not smooth, clean shave. No case

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024. 

  1. Ihanteelliseen parranajoon. Perustuu kahteen parranajoon viikossa. Tulokset voivat vaihdella.